Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Palace 1 Spurs 1

Palace1
Schlupp81'
Spurs1
Kane23'
Sun 13 Dec 14:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

01
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4'

free kick won

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
90'+2'

free kick won

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'

free kick won

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

free kick won

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
88'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
87'

free kick won

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
85'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
85'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Steven
Bergwijn(23)
off
Dele Alli(20)
on
84'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Sergio
Reguilón(3)
off
Ben
Davies(33)
on
84'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'

free kick won

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
80'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Bergwijn.
75'

free kick won

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso following a set piece situation.
72'

free kick won

Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
70'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Tanguy
Ndombele(28)
off
Giovani
Lo Celso(18)
on
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.
64'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
62'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
58'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
55'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

free kick won

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
45'+1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
44'

free kick won

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

post

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'

Yellow Card

Sissoko(17)
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
35'

free kick won

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
33'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
30'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
27'

free kick won

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
23'

Tottenham Hotspur Goal

Tottenham Hotspur
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur
Harry
Kane(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
20'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20'

free kick won

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
19'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
16'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a through ball.
8'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
24
Gary Cahill
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
81'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
20'
substitution icon73'
18
James McArthur
MF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon89'
20
Christian Benteke
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
2
Joel Ward
5
James Tomkins
9
Jordan Ayew
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon89'
23
Michy Batshuayi
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon73'

Starting lineup

1
Hugo Lloris
GK
24
Serge Aurier
DF
4
Toby Alderweireld
DF
15
Eric Dier
DF
3
Sergio Reguilón
DF
substitution icon84'
23
Steven Bergwijn
MF
substitution icon85'
17
Moussa Sissoko
MF
38'
7
Son Heung-Min
MF
5
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
28
Tanguy Ndombele
MF
substitution icon67'
10
Harry Kane
S
23'

Substitutes

2
Matt Doherty
12
Joe Hart
14
Joe Rodon
18
Giovani Lo Celso
substitution icon67'
20
Dele Alli
substitution icon85'
27
Lucas Moura
33
Ben Davies
substitution icon84'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
5
5
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
273
365
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
4
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4348
Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt
Duels won
13
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke
Crosses
7
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
68
Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt
Tackles
5
James McArthur
James McArthur
SOU
3-0
SHU
FUL
1-1
LIV
LEI
3-0
BHA
ARS
0-1
BUR

01
SOU
3-0
SHU
FUL
1-1
LIV
LEI
3-0
BHA
ARS
0-1
BUR
Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.