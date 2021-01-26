Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
90'+3'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
90'
free kick won
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Substitution
Saïd
Benrahma(9)
off
Mark
Noble(16)
on
85'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
83'
Substitution
Michail
Antonio(30)
off
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)
on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
82'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Substitution
Jarrod
Bowen(20)
off
Ryan
Fredericks(24)
on
81'
free kick won
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
73'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
73'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
72'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
69'
free kick won
Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
on
65'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Craig
Dawson(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 3. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
65'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
57'
free kick won
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
53'
free kick won
Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2.
45'+1'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
44'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
free kick won
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
post
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
32'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
31'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
post
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
26'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United - Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United (Tomas Soucek).
25'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Tomas
Soucek(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
24'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Tomas
Soucek(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
5'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
