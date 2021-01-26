Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Palace 2 West Ham 3

Palace2
Zaha3'
Batshuayi90'+7'
West Ham3
Soucek9' 25'
Dawson65'
Tue 26 Jan 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Access All Over | Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Access All Over | Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham

10:57

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3.
90'+7'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
Michy Batshuayi
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
90'+3'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
90'

free kick won

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Substitution

West Ham United
Saïd
Benrahma(9)
off
Mark
Noble(16)
on
85'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
83'

Substitution

West Ham United
Michail
Antonio(30)
off
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
82'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

Substitution

West Ham United
Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod
Bowen(20)
off
Ryan
Fredericks(24)
on
81'

free kick won

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
72'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
69'

free kick won

Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Michy Batshuayi
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
on
65'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Craig
Dawson(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 3. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
65'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
57'

free kick won

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
53'

free kick won

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2.
45'+1'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
44'

free kick won

Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

free kick won

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

post

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
32'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
31'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

post

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
26'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United - Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United (Tomas Soucek).
25'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Tomas
Soucek(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
24'

free kick won

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Tomas
Soucek(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
5'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
24
Gary Cahill
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
substitution icon73'
18
James McArthur
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
substitution icon66'
20
Christian Benteke
S
substitution icon73'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
3'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
3
Patrick van Aanholt
6
Scott Dann
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon73'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
22
James McCarthy
23
Michy Batshuayi
substitution icon66'
90'+7'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon73'

Starting lineup

1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
15
Craig Dawson
DF
65'
5
Vladimir Coufal
DF
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
41
Declan Rice
MF
18
Pablo Fornals
MF
20
Jarrod Bowen
MF
substitution icon81'
28
Tomas Soucek
MF
9'
25'
9
Saïd Benrahma
MF
substitution icon87'
30
Michail Antonio
S
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

4
Fabián Balbuena
7
Andriy Yarmolenko
substitution icon83'
10
Manuel Lanzini
16
Mark Noble
substitution icon87'
23
Issa Diop
24
Ryan Fredericks
substitution icon81'
25
David Martin
31
Ben Johnson
45
Ademipo Odubeko
Crystal Palace

Team stats

West Ham United
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
3
7
Shots off target
3
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
422
347
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
1
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5666
James McArthur
James McArthur
Duels won
11
Gary Cahill
Gary Cahill
Crosses
6
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
88
James McArthur
James McArthur
Tackles
5
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
NEW
1-2
LEE
SOU
1-3
ARS
WBA
0-5
MCI

Access All Over | Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Access All Over | Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham

10:57

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
24
Gary Cahill
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
27
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
substitution icon73'
18
James McArthur
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
substitution icon66'
20
Christian Benteke
S
substitution icon73'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
3'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
3
Patrick van Aanholt
6
Scott Dann
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon73'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
22
James McCarthy
23
Michy Batshuayi
substitution icon66'
90'+7'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon73'

Starting lineup

1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
15
Craig Dawson
DF
65'
5
Vladimir Coufal
DF
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
41
Declan Rice
MF
18
Pablo Fornals
MF
20
Jarrod Bowen
MF
substitution icon81'
28
Tomas Soucek
MF
9'
25'
9
Saïd Benrahma
MF
substitution icon87'
30
Michail Antonio
S
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

4
Fabián Balbuena
7
Andriy Yarmolenko
substitution icon83'
10
Manuel Lanzini
16
Mark Noble
substitution icon87'
23
Issa Diop
24
Ryan Fredericks
substitution icon81'
25
David Martin
31
Ben Johnson
45
Ademipo Odubeko
Crystal Palace

Team stats

West Ham United
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
3
7
Shots off target
3
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
422
347
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
1
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5666
James McArthur
James McArthur
Duels won
11
Gary Cahill
Gary Cahill
Crosses
6
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
88
James McArthur
James McArthur
Tackles
5
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
NEW
1-2
LEE
SOU
1-3
ARS
WBA
0-5
MCI
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3.
90'+7'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
Michy Batshuayi
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
90'+3'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
90'

free kick won

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Substitution

West Ham United
Saïd
Benrahma(9)
off
Mark
Noble(16)
on
85'

miss

Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
83'

Substitution

West Ham United
Michail
Antonio(30)
off
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
82'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

Substitution

West Ham United
Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod
Bowen(20)
off
Ryan
Fredericks(24)
on
81'

free kick won

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
72'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
69'

free kick won

Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Michy Batshuayi
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
on
65'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Craig
Dawson(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 3. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
65'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
57'

free kick won

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

offside

Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
53'

free kick won

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2.
45'+1'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

corner

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
44'

free kick won

Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

free kick won

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

post

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
32'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
31'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

post

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
26'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United - Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United (Tomas Soucek).
25'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Tomas
Soucek(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
24'

free kick won

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

West Ham United Goal

West Ham United
Goal!
West Ham United
Tomas
Soucek(28)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
5'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.