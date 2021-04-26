Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
90'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
83'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
James
McCarthy(22)
on
80'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
80'
free kick won
Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
78'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.
75'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
75'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
74'
free kick won
Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Luke
Thomas(33)
off
Marc
Albrighton(11)
on
70'
Substitution
James
Maddison(10)
off
Ayoze
Pérez(17)
on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
69'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
63'
free kick won
Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
61'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
57'
free kick won
Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
51'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Leicester City - Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Kelechi Iheanacho).
50'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Timothy
Castagne(27)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
46'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
44'
free kick won
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
36'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a headed pass following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
31'
free kick won
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
27'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
23'
free kick won
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
18'
Yellow Card
Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
18'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
8'
free kick won
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
