Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Leicester 2 Palace 1

Leicester2
Castagne50'
Iheanacho80'
Palace1
Zaha12'
Mon 26 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+4'

free kick won

Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'

offside

Offside, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
90'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
on
80'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
80'

free kick won

Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.
75'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
75'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
74'

free kick won

Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

Substitution

Leicester City
Luke
Thomas(33)
off
Marc
Albrighton(11)
on
70'

Substitution

Leicester City
James
Maddison(10)
off
Ayoze
Pérez(17)
on
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
69'

offside

Offside, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
68'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
63'

free kick won

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
61'

free kick won

Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
57'

free kick won

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
53'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
51'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal Leicester City - Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Kelechi Iheanacho).
50'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Timothy
Castagne(27)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
46'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
44'

free kick won

Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
36'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a headed pass following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
31'

free kick won

Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
27'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
23'

free kick won

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
18'

Yellow Card

Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
18'

free kick won

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
8'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
18'
substitution icon85'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
substitution icon83'
20
Christian Benteke
S
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon78'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
12'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon78'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon85'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
22
James McCarthy
substitution icon83'
23
Michy Batshuayi
27
Tyrick Mitchell
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
3
Wesley Fofana
DF
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
33
Luke Thomas
MF
substitution icon70'
27
Timothy Castagne
MF
50'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
S
80'
10
James Maddison
S
substitution icon70'
9
Jamie Vardy
S

Substitutes

11
Marc Albrighton
substitution icon70'
12
Danny Ward
17
Ayoze Pérez
substitution icon70'
18
Daniel Amartey
19
Cengiz Ünder
20
Hamza Choudhury
21
Ricardo Pereira
24
Nampalys Mendy
26
Dennis Praet
Leicester City

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
67%
33%
Shots on target
5
2
Shots off target
6
1
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
499
194
Free kicks
12
11
Offsides
2
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3138
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Duels won
16
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke
Crosses
2
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
59
Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt
Tackles
3
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Latest videos

View all videos
0109
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
18'
substitution icon85'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
substitution icon83'
20
Christian Benteke
S
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon78'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
12'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon78'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon85'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
22
James McCarthy
substitution icon83'
23
Michy Batshuayi
27
Tyrick Mitchell
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
3
Wesley Fofana
DF
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
33
Luke Thomas
MF
substitution icon70'
27
Timothy Castagne
MF
50'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
S
80'
10
James Maddison
S
substitution icon70'
9
Jamie Vardy
S

Substitutes

11
Marc Albrighton
substitution icon70'
12
Danny Ward
17
Ayoze Pérez
substitution icon70'
18
Daniel Amartey
19
Cengiz Ünder
20
Hamza Choudhury
21
Ricardo Pereira
24
Nampalys Mendy
26
Dennis Praet
Leicester City

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
67%
33%
Shots on target
5
2
Shots off target
6
1
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
499
194
Free kicks
12
11
Offsides
2
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3138
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Duels won
16
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke
Crosses
2
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
59
Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt
Tackles
3
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+4'

free kick won

Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'

offside

Offside, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
90'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
James McCarthy
James
McCarthy(22)
on
80'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
80'

free kick won

Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.
75'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
75'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
74'

free kick won

Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

Substitution

Leicester City
Luke
Thomas(33)
off
Marc
Albrighton(11)
on
70'

Substitution

Leicester City
James
Maddison(10)
off
Ayoze
Pérez(17)
on
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
69'

offside

Offside, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
68'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
63'

free kick won

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
61'

free kick won

Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
57'

free kick won

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
53'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
51'

VAR

VAR Decision: Goal Leicester City - Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Kelechi Iheanacho).
50'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Timothy
Castagne(27)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
46'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'

VAR

VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
44'

free kick won

Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
36'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a headed pass following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
31'

free kick won

Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
27'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
26'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
23'

free kick won

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
18'

Yellow Card

Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
18'

free kick won

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
8'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.