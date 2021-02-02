Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
89'
Substitution
Ciaran
Clark(2)
off
Andy
Carroll(7)
on
88'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis.
85'
free kick won
Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
81'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
80'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
77'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Javier
Manquillo(19)
off
Dwight
Gayle(12)
on
75'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
73'
free kick won
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
71'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
65'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Jeff
Hendrick(16)
off
Allan
Saint-Maximin(10)
on
58'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
53'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
52'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
52'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
51'
Yellow Card
Clyne(17)
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'
free kick won
Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'
free kick won
Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Jamal Lewis tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
34'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'
free kick won
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
29'
Yellow Card
Shelvey(8)
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Gary
Cahill(24)
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
24'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
15'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
12'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ciaran Clark following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
2'
Newcastle United Goal
Goal!
Jonjo
Shelvey(8)
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson with a headed pass.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
31
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
25'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
51'
6
Scott Dann
DF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
90'+3'
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
21'
90'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
71'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
58'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
73'
Substitutes
1
Jack Butland
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
90'+2'
10
Andros Townsend
58'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
20
Christian Benteke
73'
27
Tyrick Mitchell
34
Martin Kelly
Starting lineup
26
Karl Darlow
GK
19
Javier Manquillo
DF
77'
15
Jamal Lewis
DF
2
Ciaran Clark
DF
89'
5
Fabian Schär
DF
14
Isaac Hayden
MF
8
Jonjo Shelvey
MF
2'
29'
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
16
Jeff Hendrick
MF
63'
21
Ryan Fraser
S
13
Callum Wilson
S
Substitutes
1
Martin Dubravka
3
Paul Dummett
4
Matthew Longstaff
7
Andy Carroll
89'
9
Joelinton
10
Allan Saint-Maximin
63'
12
Dwight Gayle
77'
17
Emil Krafth
57
Elliot Anderson
Team stats
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
9
1
Passes completed
516
302
Free kicks
9
13
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
6173
Luka Milivojevic
Duels won
10
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Touches
88
Luka Milivojevic
Tackles
3
Nathaniel Clyne
WOL
2-1
ARS
SHU
2-1
WBA
MUN
9-0
SOU
