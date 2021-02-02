Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd 1 Palace 2

Newcastle Utd1
Shelvey2'
Palace2
Riedewald21'
Cahill25'
Tue 02 Feb 20:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

Full-Time
Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

10:09

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
90'+3'

Yellow Card

Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'

free kick won

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
89'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Ciaran
Clark(2)
off
Andy
Carroll(7)
on
88'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis.
85'

free kick won

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
81'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

free kick won

Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
80'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
77'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Javier
Manquillo(19)
off
Dwight
Gayle(12)
on
75'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
73'

free kick won

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michy Batshuayi
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
71'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'

free kick won

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
65'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Jeff Hendrick
Jeff
Hendrick(16)
off
Allan
Saint-Maximin(10)
on
58'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
53'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
52'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
52'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
51'

Yellow Card

Clyne(17)
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'

free kick won

Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
37'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'

free kick won

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Jamal Lewis tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
34'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'

free kick won

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
29'

Yellow Card

Shelvey(8)
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
26'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Gary
Cahill(24)
Gary Cahill
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
24'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
15'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
12'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ciaran Clark following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
2'

Newcastle United Goal

Newcastle United
Goal!
Newcastle United
Jonjo
Shelvey(8)
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson with a headed pass.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
25'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
51'
6
Scott Dann
DF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
90'+3'
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
21'
substitution icon90'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
71'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
substitution icon58'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
substitution icon73'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon90'+2'
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon58'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon73'
27
Tyrick Mitchell
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

26
Karl Darlow
GK
19
Javier Manquillo
DF
substitution icon77'
15
Jamal Lewis
DF
2
Ciaran Clark
DF
substitution icon89'
5
Fabian Schär
DF
14
Isaac Hayden
MF
8
Jonjo Shelvey
MF
2'
29'
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
16
Jeff Hendrick
MF
substitution icon63'
21
Ryan Fraser
S
13
Callum Wilson
S

Substitutes

1
Martin Dubravka
3
Paul Dummett
4
Matthew Longstaff
7
Andy Carroll
substitution icon89'
9
Joelinton
10
Allan Saint-Maximin
substitution icon63'
12
Dwight Gayle
substitution icon77'
17
Emil Krafth
57
Elliot Anderson
Newcastle United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
9
1
Passes completed
516
302
Free kicks
9
13
Offsides
1
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
6173
Luka Milivojevic
Luka Milivojevic
Duels won
10
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
88
Luka Milivojevic
Luka Milivojevic
Tackles
3
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel Clyne
WOL
2-1
ARS
SHU
2-1
WBA
MUN
9-0
SOU

Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

10:09

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
25'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
51'
6
Scott Dann
DF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
90'+3'
25
Eberechi Eze
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
21'
substitution icon90'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
71'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
substitution icon58'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
substitution icon73'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon90'+2'
10
Andros Townsend
substitution icon58'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon73'
27
Tyrick Mitchell
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

26
Karl Darlow
GK
19
Javier Manquillo
DF
substitution icon77'
15
Jamal Lewis
DF
2
Ciaran Clark
DF
substitution icon89'
5
Fabian Schär
DF
14
Isaac Hayden
MF
8
Jonjo Shelvey
MF
2'
29'
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
16
Jeff Hendrick
MF
substitution icon63'
21
Ryan Fraser
S
13
Callum Wilson
S

Substitutes

1
Martin Dubravka
3
Paul Dummett
4
Matthew Longstaff
7
Andy Carroll
substitution icon89'
9
Joelinton
10
Allan Saint-Maximin
substitution icon63'
12
Dwight Gayle
substitution icon77'
17
Emil Krafth
57
Elliot Anderson
Newcastle United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
9
1
Passes completed
516
302
Free kicks
9
13
Offsides
1
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
6173
Luka Milivojevic
Luka Milivojevic
Duels won
10
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
88
Luka Milivojevic
Luka Milivojevic
Tackles
3
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel Clyne
WOL
2-1
ARS
SHU
2-1
WBA
MUN
9-0
SOU
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
90'+3'

Yellow Card

Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'

free kick won

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
89'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Ciaran
Clark(2)
off
Andy
Carroll(7)
on
88'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis.
85'

free kick won

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
81'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

free kick won

Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
80'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
77'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Javier
Manquillo(19)
off
Dwight
Gayle(12)
on
75'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
73'

free kick won

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michy Batshuayi
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
71'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'

free kick won

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
65'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

Substitution

Newcastle United
Jeff Hendrick
Jeff
Hendrick(16)
off
Allan
Saint-Maximin(10)
on
58'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
53'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
52'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
52'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
51'

Yellow Card

Clyne(17)
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'

free kick won

Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
37'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'

free kick won

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

offside

Offside, Newcastle United. Jamal Lewis tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
34'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'

free kick won

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
29'

Yellow Card

Shelvey(8)
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
26'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Gary
Cahill(24)
Gary Cahill
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
24'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
15'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
12'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ciaran Clark following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
2'

Newcastle United Goal

Newcastle United
Goal!
Newcastle United
Jonjo
Shelvey(8)
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson with a headed pass.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.