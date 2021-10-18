Arsenal Palace
Arsenal
Palace
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
16
9
Total wins
2
5
Draws
5
Form
BHA
0 - 0
(A)
D
D
(H)
2 - 2
LEI
TOT
3 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
BHA
BUR
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
LIV
NOR
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 0
TOT
MCI
5 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
WHU
Season so far
11
Position
14
3
Won
1
1
Drawn
4
3
Lost
2
0.71
Average goals scored
1.14
1.43
Average goals conceded
1.57
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
7
5
1
1
15
3
+12
16
2
LIVLiverpool
7
4
3
0
17
6
+11
15
3
MCIManchester City
7
4
2
1
14
3
+11
14
4
MUNManchester United
7
4
2
1
14
6
+8
14
5
EVEEverton
7
4
2
1
13
8
+5
14
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
7
4
2
1
8
5
+3
14
7
BREBrentford
7
3
3
1
10
6
+4
12
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
7
4
0
3
6
10
-4
12
9
WHUWest Ham United
7
3
2
2
14
10
+4
11
10
AVLAston Villa
7
3
1
3
10
9
+1
10
11
ARSArsenal
7
3
1
3
5
10
-5
10
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
7
3
0
4
5
6
-1
9
13
LEILeicester City
7
2
2
3
9
12
-3
8
14
CRYCrystal Palace
7
1
4
2
8
11
-3
7
15
WATWatford
7
2
1
4
7
10
-3
7
16
LEELeeds United
7
1
3
3
7
14
-7
6
17
SOUSouthampton
7
0
4
3
5
10
-5
4
18
BURBurnley
7
0
3
4
5
11
-6
3
19
NEWNewcastle United
7
0
3
4
8
16
-8
3
20
NORNorwich City
7
0
1
6
2
16
-14
1