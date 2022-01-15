Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Brighton Palace

Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 15 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueAmex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
8
2
Total wins
3
3
Draws
3
Brighton and Hove Albion

Form

Crystal Palace
ARS
ARS
2 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
MCI
MCI
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
WHU
WHU
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
WOL
WOL
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
LEE
LEE
2 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Brighton and Hove Albion

Season so far

Crystal Palace
4
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0