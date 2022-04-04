Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace 3 Arsenal 0

Palace3
Mateta16'
Ayew24'
Zaha74'
Arsenal0
Mon 04 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Relive all the action from Monday's nights win from Guaita's perspective

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Relive all the action from Monday's nights win from Guaita's perspective

11:35

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
81
22
+59
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
46
+6
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21

Match Summary

Text body for Live Blog

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
90'+3'

free kick won

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
84'

post

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
81'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
79'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
77'

Yellow Card

Xhaka(34)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
74'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
74'

Substitution

Arsenal
Thomas
Partey(5)
off
Albert
Sambi Lokonga(23)
on
72'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
70'

free kick won

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
66'

Substitution

Arsenal
Cédric Soares(17)
off
Eddie
Nketiah(30)
on
64'

free kick won

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
57'

free kick won

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
54'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53'

Yellow Card

Partey(5)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Arsenal
Nuno Tavares(20)
off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
43'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
39'

offside

Offside, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
37'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
36'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
27'

free kick won

Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
18'

free kick won

Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a set piece situation.
15'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.