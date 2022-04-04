Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace fills Fantasy Premier League tables as Andersen rivals De Bruyne
Palace 3 Arsenal 0
Palace3
Mateta16'
Ayew24'
Zaha74'
Arsenal0
- 11:19
- 97:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
- Catch-up on everything you missed from Palace’s rampant Arsenal performance
- 07:45The manager speaks to the press after victory over Arsenal
- 11:35Relive all the action from Monday's nights win from Guaita's perspective11:35Relive all the action from Monday's nights win from Guaita's perspectiveMatch Action
- 11:19
- 97:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
- 07:45The manager speaks to the press after victory over Arsenal
- 09:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal09:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 ArsenalMatch Action
- 02:41
- 11:48
- 102:34The Full 90: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+102:34The Full 90: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 02:35
- 12:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal12:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-2 ArsenalHighlights
- 08:09Post-match press conference: Arsenal (a)08:09Post-match press conference: Arsenal (a)Press Conferences
- 03:03Vieira speaks to Palace TV after the 2-2 draw in north London
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
81
22
+59
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
46
+6
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
90'+3'
free kick won
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
84'
post
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
81'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
80'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
79'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
77'
Yellow Card
Xhaka(34)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
74'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
74'
Substitution
Thomas
Partey(5)off
Albert
Sambi Lokonga(23)on
72'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
70'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
James
McArthur(18)on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
66'
Substitution
Cédric Soares(17)off
Eddie
Nketiah(30)on
64'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
57'
free kick won
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
54'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53'
Yellow Card
Partey(5)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Nuno Tavares(20)off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
39'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
36'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
18'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a set piece situation.
15'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
80'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
74'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
24'
76'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
16'
69'
Substitutes
1
Jack Butland
2
Joel Ward
4
Luka Milivojevic
80'
5
James Tomkins
10
Eberechi Eze
12
Will Hughes
18
James McArthur
69'
20
Christian Benteke
22
Odsonne Édouard
76'
Starting lineup
32
Aaron Ramsdale
GK
17
Cédric Soares
DF
66'
6
Gabriel Magalhães
DF
20
Nuno Tavares
DF
45'
4
Benjamin White
DF
7
Bukayo Saka
MF
5
Thomas Partey
MF
53'
74'
10
Emile Smith Rowe
MF
8
Martin Ødegaard
MF
34
Granit Xhaka
MF
77'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
Substitutes
1
Bernd Leno
16
Rob Holding
23
Albert Sambi Lokonga
74'
25
Mohamed Elneny
30
Eddie Nketiah
66'
35
Gabriel Martinelli
45'
61
Mazeed Ogungbo
69
Zak Swanson
78
Marcelo Flores
Team stats
Possession
31%
69%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
1
8
Corners
0
2
Passes completed
208
557
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
2
4
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
4554
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
11
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
3
Conor Gallagher
Touches
63
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Tyrick Mitchell
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
