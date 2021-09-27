Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Palace Brighton

Palace
Crystal Palace
Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion
Mon 27 Sep 19:00

Premier League
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Brighton and Hove Albion
Games played
8
3
Total wins
2
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Brighton and Hove Albion
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
2 - 0
ARS
ARS
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
MCI
MCI
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
WHU
WHU
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
2 - 1
WOL
WOL
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 0
LEE
LEE
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Brighton and Hove Albion
7
Position
4
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0