Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Palace Leeds

Palace
Crystal Palace
Leeds
Leeds United
Mon 25 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
Tickets
Premium

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos
Back to top

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Leeds United
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Leeds United
Games played
3
1
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace

Form

Leeds United
LEI
LEI
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 3
WAT
WAT
ARS
ARS
3 - 0
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
SOU
SOU
MCI
MCI
0 - 0
(H)
D
W
(A)
2 - 3
WOL
WOL
WOL
WOL
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
NOR
NOR
BUR
BUR
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(H)
0 - 3
AVL
AVL
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Leeds United
13
Position
16
8
Won
8
13
Drawn
9
10
Lost
15
1.39
Average goals scored
1.19
1.29
Average goals conceded
2.13
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
83
22
+61
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
48
+4
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21