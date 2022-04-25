Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Crystal Palace v Leeds tickets on sale now
Palace Leeds
Palace
Leeds
Latest videosView all videos
- 10:38Access All over | Leeds United10:38Access All over | Leeds UnitedMatch Action
- 11:33Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United | Extended Highlights11:33Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United | Extended HighlightsMatch Action
- 03:46Eberechi Eze Free Kick | All Angles03:46Eberechi Eze Free Kick | All AnglesMatch Action
- 01:37Eberechi Eze | Post Leeds United01:37Eberechi Eze | Post Leeds UnitedInterviews
- 05:52Press Conference | Post Leeds United05:52Press Conference | Post Leeds UnitedPress Conferences
- 09:55Marcelo Bielsa | Press Conference09:55Marcelo Bielsa | Press ConferencePress Conferences
- 103:10The Full 90: Leeds Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+103:10The Full 90: Leeds Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 12:49Extended Highlights: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace12:49Extended Highlights: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:44Match Action: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace02:44Match Action: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:12Post-Match Press Conference: Leeds (A)05:12Post-Match Press Conference: Leeds (A)Press Conferences
- 01:49Conor Gallagher talks about the tough loss to Leeds United01:49Conor Gallagher talks about the tough loss to Leeds UnitedInterviews
- 03:14Patrick Vieira speaks to Palace TV after defeat at Elland Road03:14Patrick Vieira speaks to Palace TV after defeat at Elland RoadInterviews
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
1
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Form
LEI
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 3
WAT
ARS
3 - 0
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
SOU
MCI
0 - 0
(H)
D
W
(A)
2 - 3
WOL
WOL
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
NOR
BUR
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(H)
0 - 3
AVL
Season so far
13
Position
16
8
Won
8
13
Drawn
9
10
Lost
15
1.39
Average goals scored
1.19
1.29
Average goals conceded
2.13
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
83
22
+61
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
48
+4
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21