Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace Man City

Palace
Crystal Palace
Man City
Manchester City
Sat 12 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Manchester City
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Manchester City
Games played
16
2
Total wins
12
2
Draws
2
Crystal Palace

Form

Manchester City
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
5 - 0
EVE
EVE
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
L
(A)
3 - 2
BHA
BHA
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(A)
3 - 4
NEW
NEW
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
CHE
CHE
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
CRY
CRY
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Manchester City
7
Position
12
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0