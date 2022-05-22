Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace Man Utd

Palace
Crystal Palace
Man Utd
Manchester United
Sun 22 May 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Manchester United
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Manchester United
Games played
16
2
Total wins
11
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Manchester United
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
1 - 2
WOL
WOL
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
FUL
FUL
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(H)
2 - 4
LIV
LIV
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
LEI
LEI
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 3
AVL
AVL
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Manchester United
7
Position
13
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0