Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Palace Newcastle Utd

Palace
Crystal Palace
Newcastle Utd
Newcastle United
Sat 23 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Newcastle United
Games played
14
4
Total wins
6
4
Draws
4
Crystal Palace

Form

Newcastle United
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 2
FUL
FUL
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
SHU
SHU
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(H)
3 - 4
MCI
MCI
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
2 - 4
LEI
LEI
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
0 - 2
ARS
ARS
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Newcastle United
7
Position
14
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0