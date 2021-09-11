Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Palace Spurs

Palace
Crystal Palace
Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur
Sat 11 Sep 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Tottenham Hotspur
Games played
16
1
Total wins
12
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Tottenham Hotspur
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
2 - 4
LEI
LEI
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
AVL
AVL
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 0
WOL
WOL
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
LEE
LEE
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
4 - 0
SHU
SHU
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Tottenham Hotspur
7
Position
17
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0