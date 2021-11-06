Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Palace Wolves

Palace
Crystal Palace
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat 06 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games played
6
2
Total wins
3
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace

Form

Wolverhampton Wanderers
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
MUN
MUN
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
EVE
EVE
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
TOT
TOT
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
BHA
BHA
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
WBA
WBA
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Wolverhampton Wanderers
7
Position
20
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
