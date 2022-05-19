Everton 0 Palace 0
Everton
Palace
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
17
6
Total wins
3
8
Draws
8
Form
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
LEI
BUR
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 0
ARS
WHU
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(H)
0 - 0
MCI
NEW
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
WOL
WOL
0 - 1
(H)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
BUR
Season so far
17
Position
13
8
Won
8
4
Drawn
13
18
Lost
10
1.10
Average goals scored
1.39
1.73
Average goals conceded
1.29
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
81
22
+59
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
46
+6
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21