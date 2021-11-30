Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Leeds Palace

Leeds
Leeds United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Tue 30 Nov 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueElland Road

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Leeds United
Crystal Palace
Leeds United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Leeds United

Form

Crystal Palace
WBA
WBA
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
SOU
SOU
0 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
BUR
BUR
0 - 4
(A)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
TOT
TOT
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
BHA
BHA
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Leeds United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
9
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0