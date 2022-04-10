Skip navigation
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Leicester 2 Palace 1

Leicester2
Lookman39'
Dewsbury-Hall45'
Palace1
Zaha66'
Sun 10 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

Full-Time
The Full 90: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
81
22
+59
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
46
+6
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Substitution

Leicester City
James
Maddison(10)
off
Timothy
Castagne(27)
on
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
84'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
79'

free kick won

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

free kick won

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Leicester City
Ademola
Lookman(37)
off
Harvey
Barnes(7)
on
76'

Substitution

Leicester City
Patson
Daka(29)
off
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
on
70'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
67'

Yellow Card

Thomas(33)
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
65'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
64'

VAR

VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
63'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
62'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
58'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Conor Gallagher
Conor
Gallagher(23)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
58'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
54'

free kick won

Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
48'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
46'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Justin.
45'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Kiernan
Dewsbury-Hall(22)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
44'

free kick won

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Ademola
Lookman(37)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a through ball.
38'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

free kick won

James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'

free kick won

James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
34'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
on
32'

Yellow Card

Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'

free kick won

Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
19'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
19'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.
12'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas with a through ball.
2'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leicester City

NOR
2-0
BUR
BRE
2-0
WHU
MCI
2-2
LIV

Leicester City

NOR
2-0
BUR
BRE
2-0
WHU
MCI
2-2
LIV
