Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd Palace

Man Utd
Manchester United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 04 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueOld Trafford

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Manchester United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
16
11
Total wins
2
3
Draws
3
Manchester United

Form

Crystal Palace
WOL
WOL
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
FUL
FUL
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
LIV
LIV
2 - 4
(H)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
LEI
LEI
1 - 2
(H)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
AVL
AVL
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Manchester United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
13
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
