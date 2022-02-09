Norwich 0 Palace 0
Norwich
Palace
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
22
18
2
2
54
13
+41
56
2
LIVLiverpool
21
13
6
2
55
18
+37
45
3
CHEChelsea
22
12
7
3
45
17
+28
43
4
WHUWest Ham United
22
11
4
7
41
30
+11
37
5
ARSArsenal
20
11
2
7
33
25
+8
35
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
18
10
3
5
23
20
+3
33
7
MUNManchester United
20
9
5
6
32
29
+3
32
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
20
9
4
7
17
15
+2
31
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
20
6
10
4
21
21
0
28
10
LEILeicester City
18
7
4
7
31
33
-2
25
11
CRYCrystal Palace
21
5
9
7
30
31
-1
24
12
SOUSouthampton
21
5
9
7
25
33
-8
24
13
AVLAston Villa
20
7
2
11
27
32
-5
23
14
BREBrentford
21
6
5
10
24
33
-9
23
15
LEELeeds United
20
5
7
8
24
39
-15
22
16
EVEEverton
19
5
4
10
24
34
-10
19
17
WATWatford
19
4
2
13
23
37
-14
14
18
NORNorwich City
21
3
4
14
10
45
-35
13
19
NEWNewcastle United
20
1
9
10
20
43
-23
12
20
BURBurnley
17
1
8
8
16
27
-11
11
No scores found
There have been no matches played today