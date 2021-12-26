Skip navigation
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Spurs Palace

Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sun 26 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
16
12
Total wins
1
3
Draws
3
Tottenham Hotspur

Form

Crystal Palace
LEI
LEI
2 - 4
(A)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
AVL
AVL
1 - 2
(H)
L
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
WOL
WOL
2 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
LEE
LEE
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
SHU
SHU
4 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Tottenham Hotspur

Season so far

Crystal Palace
17
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
