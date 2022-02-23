Skip navigation
Watford vs Crystal Palace

Watford 1 Palace 4

Watford1
Sissoko18'
Palace4
Mateta15'
Gallagher42'
Zaha85' 90'
Wed 23 Feb 19:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueVicarage Road

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
83
22
+61
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
48
+4
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21

Match Summary

Text body for Live Blog

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.
90'+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
90'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
89'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
85'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
84'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
76'

free kick won

Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

free kick won

Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'

Substitution

Watford
Tom Cleverley
Tom
Cleverley(8)
off
Edo Kayembe
Edo
Kayembe(39)
on
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Samir (Watford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
71'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
70'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
65'

free kick won

Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'

Yellow Card

Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
51'

Substitution

Watford
Joshua
King(7)
off
Cucho Hernández
Cucho Hernández(29)
on
48'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
46'

offside

Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
45'+1'

free kick won

Hassane Kamara (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

Yellow Card

Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'

free kick won

Imrân Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
40'

Yellow Card

Samir(22)
Samir (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
27'

free kick won

Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a cross.
20'

free kick won

Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

Watford Goal

Watford
Goal!
Watford
Moussa
Sissoko(19)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross following a corner.
17'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
15'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
14'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
4'

offside

Offside, Watford. Hassane Kamara tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Dennis is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
44'
12
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon80'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
42'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
15'
substitution icon90'+2'
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon73'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
85'
90'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon73'
10
Eberechi Eze
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
18
James McArthur
substitution icon80'
19
Remi Matthews
20
Christian Benteke
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon90'+2'
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

1
Ben Foster
GK
22
Samir
DF
40'
14
Hassane Kamara
DF
21
Kiko Femenía
DF
62'
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
8
Tom Cleverley
MF
substitution icon73'
19
Moussa Sissoko
MF
18'
6
Imrân Louza
MF
23
Ismaïla Sarr
S
7
Joshua King
S
substitution icon51'
25
Emmanuel Dennis
S

Substitutes

2
Jeremy Ngakia
5
William Troost-Ekong
11
Adam Masina
12
Ken Sema
26
Daniel Bachmann
27
Christian Kabasele
28
Samuel Kalu
29
Cucho Hernández
substitution icon51'
39
Edo Kayembe
substitution icon73'
Watford

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
1
5
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
6
4
Passes completed
363
469
Free kicks
8
12
Offsides
2
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
89108
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
9
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
4
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
118
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Tackles
4
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
BUR
1-0
TOT
LIV
6-0
LEE

