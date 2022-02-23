Catch-up on everything you missed from Palace’s Watford storm
Watford 1 Palace 4
Watford1
Sissoko18'
Palace4
Mateta15'
Gallagher42'
Zaha85' 90'
- 98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+
- 10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace
- Vieira: Why Zaha’s performance was best this season
- 02:19
- 03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage Road
Latest videosView all videos
- 01:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 202201:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 2022Goal of the Month
- 09:48
- 98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+
- 10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace
- 02:19
- 03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage Road
- 06:46Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford06:46Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-1 WatfordMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
32
23
7
2
83
22
+61
76
2
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
6
MUNManchester United
33
15
9
9
52
48
+4
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.
90'+2'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
90'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
89'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
85'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.
80'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
James
McArthur(18)on
76'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
free kick won
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
Substitution
Tom
Cleverley(8)off
Edo
Kayembe(39)on
73'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Samir (Watford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
71'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
70'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
Yellow Card
Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
51'
Substitution
Joshua
King(7)off
Cucho Hernández(29)on
48'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
46'
offside
Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
45'+1'
free kick won
Hassane Kamara (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Imrân Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
40'
Yellow Card
Samir(22)
Samir (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
27'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a cross.
20'
free kick won
Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
Watford Goal
Goal!
Moussa
Sissoko(19)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross following a corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
15'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
4'
offside
Offside, Watford. Hassane Kamara tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Dennis is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Jack Butland
GK
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
44'
12
Will Hughes
MF
80'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
42'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
15'
90'+2'
7
Michael Olise
S
73'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
85'
90'
Substitutes
4
Luka Milivojevic
9
Jordan Ayew
73'
10
Eberechi Eze
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
18
James McArthur
80'
19
Remi Matthews
20
Christian Benteke
22
Odsonne Édouard
90'+2'
34
Martin Kelly
Starting lineup
1
Ben Foster
GK
22
Samir
DF
40'
14
Hassane Kamara
DF
21
Kiko Femenía
DF
62'
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
8
Tom Cleverley
MF
73'
19
Moussa Sissoko
MF
18'
6
Imrân Louza
MF
23
Ismaïla Sarr
S
7
Joshua King
S
51'
25
Emmanuel Dennis
S
Substitutes
2
Jeremy Ngakia
5
William Troost-Ekong
11
Adam Masina
12
Ken Sema
26
Daniel Bachmann
27
Christian Kabasele
28
Samuel Kalu
29
Cucho Hernández
51'
39
Edo Kayembe
73'
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Shots on target
1
5
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
6
4
Passes completed
363
469
Free kicks
8
12
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
89108
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
9
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
4
Michael Olise
Touches
118
Joachim Andersen
Tackles
4
Tyrick Mitchell
BUR
1-0
TOT
LIV
6-0
LEE
