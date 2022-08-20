Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Palace Villa

Palace
Crystal Palace
Villa
Aston Villa
Sat 20 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Aston Villa
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Aston Villa
Games played
12
5
Total wins
5
2
Draws
2
Crystal Palace

Form

Aston Villa
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 2
MCI
MCI
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
BUR
BUR
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
D
(H)
1 - 1
CRY
CRY
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
LIV
LIV
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 3
BUR
BUR
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Aston Villa
7
Position
2
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0