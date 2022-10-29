Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Palace Southampton

Palace
Crystal Palace
Southampton
Southampton
Sat 29 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Southampton
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Southampton
Games played
18
5
Total wins
10
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Southampton
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
4 - 1
LEI
LEI
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
LIV
LIV
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
L
(A)
3 - 0
BRE
BRE
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CRY
CRY
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
BHA
BHA
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Southampton
7
Position
17
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0