Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Palace Wolves

Palace
Crystal Palace
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tue 18 Oct 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games played
8
4
Total wins
3
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace

Form

Wolverhampton Wanderers
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
LIV
LIV
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
NOR
NOR
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
L
(H)
1 - 5
MCI
MCI
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
CHE
CHE
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
0 - 3
BHA
BHA
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Wolverhampton Wanderers
7
Position
20
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
