Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Leicester Palace

Leicester
Leicester City
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 15 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Leicester City
Crystal Palace
Leicester City

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
16
7
Total wins
6
3
Draws
3
Leicester City

Form

Crystal Palace
SOU
SOU
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
CHE
CHE
1 - 1
(A)
D
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
WAT
WAT
1 - 5
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
NOR
NOR
3 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
EVE
EVE
1 - 2
(H)
L
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
Leicester City

Season so far

Crystal Palace
11
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0