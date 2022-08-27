Skip navigation
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Man City Palace

Man City
Manchester City
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 27 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Manchester City

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
18
12
Total wins
3
3
Draws
3
Manchester City

Form

Crystal Palace
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
WHU
WHU
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
WOL
WOL
1 - 5
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
NEW
NEW
5 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
LEE
LEE
0 - 4
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
Manchester City

Season so far

Crystal Palace
13
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
