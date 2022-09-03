Skip navigation
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd Palace

Newcastle Utd
Newcastle United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 03 Sep 14:00

Premier League St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
16
7
Total wins
4
5
Draws
5
Newcastle United

Form

Crystal Palace
BUR
BUR
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
ARS
ARS
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
MCI
MCI
5 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
LIV
LIV
0 - 1
(H)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
NOR
NOR
0 - 3
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
Newcastle United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
15
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
