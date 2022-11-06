Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham Palace

West Ham
West Ham United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sun 06 Nov 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Tickets

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos
Back to top

Recent Meetings

Premier League

West Ham United
Crystal Palace
West Ham United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
18
7
Total wins
5
6
Draws
6
West Ham United

Form

Crystal Palace
FUL
FUL
3 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
LEE
LEE
WOL
WOL
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CHE
CHE
EVE
EVE
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
0 - 0
NEW
NEW
CHE
CHE
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
BRE
BRE
TOT
TOT
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
4 - 2
MCI
MCI
West Ham United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
13
Position
15
3
Won
2
1
Drawn
3
5
Lost
3
0.89
Average goals scored
1.25
1.11
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
9
8
0
1
23
10
+13
24
2
MCIManchester City
9
7
2
0
33
9
+24
23
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
9
6
2
1
20
10
+10
20
4
CHEChelsea
8
5
1
2
13
10
+3
16
5
MUNManchester United
8
5
0
3
13
15
-2
15
6
NEWNewcastle United
9
3
5
1
17
9
+8
14
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
8
4
2
2
14
9
+5
14
8
BOUBournemouth
9
3
3
3
8
20
-12
12
9
FULFulham
9
3
2
4
14
18
-4
11
10
LIVLiverpool
8
2
4
2
20
12
+8
10
11
BREBrentford
9
2
4
3
16
17
-1
10
12
EVEEverton
9
2
4
3
8
9
-1
10
13
WHUWest Ham United
9
3
1
5
8
10
-2
10
14
LEELeeds United
8
2
3
3
11
12
-1
9
15
CRYCrystal Palace
8
2
3
3
10
12
-2
9
16
AVLAston Villa
9
2
3
4
7
11
-4
9
17
SOUSouthampton
9
2
1
6
8
17
-9
7
18
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
9
1
3
5
3
12
-9
6
19
FORNottingham Forest
9
1
2
6
7
22
-15
5
20
LEILeicester City
9
1
1
7
15
24
-9
4