Palace’s November Premier League dates announced
West Ham Palace
West Ham
Palace
Latest videosView all videos
- 07:45Palace take on West Ham at the London Stadium | Access All Over
- 11:49Extended Highlights: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace11:49Extended Highlights: West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:04Match action: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace02:04Match action: West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:06Gallagher after his goals against West Ham02:06Gallagher after his goals against West HamInterviews
- 02:21Patrick Vieira reviews draw against the Hammers02:21Patrick Vieira reviews draw against the HammersInterviews
- 01:42McArthur on point at the London Stadium01:42McArthur on point at the London StadiumInterviews
- 10:02Pitch-side Camera: Palace v West Ham United (H) | ACCESS ALL OVER10:02Pitch-side Camera: Palace v West Ham United (H) | ACCESS ALL OVERMatch Action
- 11:38Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United11:38Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham UnitedMatch Action
- 02:11Match Action: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United02:11Match Action: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham UnitedMatch Action
- 11:05The manager takes questions from the media after an entertaining game at Selhurst Park11:05The manager takes questions from the media after an entertaining game at Selhurst ParkPress Conferences
- 02:14Marc Guehi on an end-to-end game at Selhurst02:14Marc Guehi on an end-to-end game at SelhurstInterviews
- 02:49Patrick Vieira speaks to Palace TV about the narrow defeat to the Hammers
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
18
7
Total wins
5
6
Draws
6
Form
FUL
3 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
LEE
WOL
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CHE
EVE
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
0 - 0
NEW
CHE
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
BRE
TOT
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
4 - 2
MCI
Season so far
13
Position
15
3
Won
2
1
Drawn
3
5
Lost
3
0.89
Average goals scored
1.25
1.11
Average goals conceded
1.50
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
9
8
0
1
23
10
+13
24
2
MCIManchester City
9
7
2
0
33
9
+24
23
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
9
6
2
1
20
10
+10
20
4
CHEChelsea
8
5
1
2
13
10
+3
16
5
MUNManchester United
8
5
0
3
13
15
-2
15
6
NEWNewcastle United
9
3
5
1
17
9
+8
14
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
8
4
2
2
14
9
+5
14
8
BOUBournemouth
9
3
3
3
8
20
-12
12
9
FULFulham
9
3
2
4
14
18
-4
11
10
LIVLiverpool
8
2
4
2
20
12
+8
10
11
BREBrentford
9
2
4
3
16
17
-1
10
12
EVEEverton
9
2
4
3
8
9
-1
10
13
WHUWest Ham United
9
3
1
5
8
10
-2
10
14
LEELeeds United
8
2
3
3
11
12
-1
9
15
CRYCrystal Palace
8
2
3
3
10
12
-2
9
16
AVLAston Villa
9
2
3
4
7
11
-4
9
17
SOUSouthampton
9
2
1
6
8
17
-9
7
18
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
9
1
3
5
3
12
-9
6
19
FORNottingham Forest
9
1
2
6
7
22
-15
5
20
LEILeicester City
9
1
1
7
15
24
-9
4