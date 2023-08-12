Skip navigation
KO listed in users′ timezone
Next game
Premier League
//
Bramall Lane
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Tickets
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford
Crystal Palace
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Wolverhampton Wanderers
(H)
Match Centre
Tickets
Premier League
//
Villa Park
Aston Villa
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Fulham
(H)
Match Centre
Tickets
Premier League
//
Old Trafford
Manchester United
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Nottingham Forest
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
St. James' Park
Newcastle United
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Tottenham Hotspur
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Turf Moor
Burnley
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Everton
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Kenilworth Road
Luton Town
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
London Stadium
West Ham United
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Bournemouth
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Liverpool
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Brighton and Hove Albion
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Brentford
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Sheffield United
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Chelsea
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Goodison Park
Everton
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Burnley
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Luton Town
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Newcastle United
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
The City Ground
Nottingham Forest
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Manchester City
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Anfield
Liverpool
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
West Ham United
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Craven Cottage
Fulham
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Manchester United
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers
(A)
V
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
V
Aston Villa
(H)
Match Centre