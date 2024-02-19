Skip navigation
      Everton vs Crystal Palace

      Everton 1 Palace 1

      Everton1
      Onana84'
      Palace1
      Ayew66'
      Mon 19 Feb 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGoodison Park

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace make three changes, with Ward, Johnstone and Edouard returning to the side.
      • Edouard tests Pickford early on, firing straight at the England goalkeeper.
      • Calvert-Lewin’s near-post header goes narrowly wide of the upright.
      • Lerma fires over the bar after a wonderful Palace team move.
      • Richards’ goal-bound header is blocked by an Everton defender.
      • HT: Everton 0-0 Palace
      • Pickford denies Mitchell from close range.
      • Superb defending from Johnstone and Muñoz prevent Everton from finding the opener.
      • Ayew’s thunderbolt fires Palace into a deserved lead.
      • Onana’s bullet header draws Everton level.
      • FT: Everton 1-1 Palace

      In what is notoriously one of the Premier League’s hardest atmospheres to contain, it was testament to Palace’s early performance that a tense and nerve-filled hush fell over Goodison Park, with an eerie quiet defining the opening exchanges – punctuated only by groans of disappointment when the Eagles regained possession in midfield.

      Chances were few and far between, however, with Odsonne Edouard testing Jordan Pickford from the edge of the penalty area before Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed over the crossbar from a dangerous cross towards the near-post.

      The best chance of the first-half fell to Jefferson Lerma, fresh from a wonderful first Palace goal against Chelsea last time out. It was a fabulous team move, and would surely have gone down as one of the best scored this season.

      It began with a cheeky Edouard nutmeg to get away from his man, exchanging passes with Jean-Philippe Mateta before a reverse pass into Jordan Ayew. Ayew turned sharply and fed Daniel Muñoz, who laid it off first-time for Lerma, but his effort was too high.

      Palace’s pressure showed no sign of easing, with the home crowd growing in frustration at Everton’s inability to escape their own final third. Two dangerous corners caused the defence problems, with Chris Richards rising highest to meet the second and seeing his header blocked on its way towards the bottom corner by a stray Everton leg.

      It meant we headed into half-time goalless despite the Palace pressure. The Eagles had a huge opportunity shortly after the restart, with Mateta slipping the ball through to Mitchell through on goal; he tried to dink over the advancing Pickford, but the ‘keeper stood tall.

      The hosts came close to punishing Palace, denied only by two pieces of superb defensive play. The first came from Sam Johnstone, whose reaction save kept Tarkowski’s powerful header out – but the ball broke immediately to Idrissa Gueye in front of an empty net. He stabbed goalwards but not powerfully enough, and Daniel Muñoz was able to dive acrobatically across and hook it clear from under the crossbar.

      Finally, Palace found the breakthrough – and what a glorious goal it was too. It came from Jordan Ayew, who allowed the ball to run across his body on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a rasping effort which arrowed past Pickford and into the far corner.

      It was a goal more than good enough to win three points, but it wasn’t to be enough for the Eagles. Everton began to push forwards in response, and won a corner when Johnstone got down well to keep James Garner’s well-struck effort out.

      From the resulting corner, substitute Amadou Onana rose highest to power a header home. Goodison Park had found its voice, and it set up a dramatic final few moments, but neither side could break through and the points were shared.

      For Palace, with new manager Oliver Glasner watching on, attention now turns to the visit of Burnley in a week’s time.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Lerma(8)
      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Beto (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adam Wharton
      Adam
      Wharton(20)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a set piece situation.
      87'

      free kick won

      Dwight McNeil (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Amadou
      Onana(8)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Amadou Onana (Everton) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a headed pass.
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Harrison.
      75'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace).
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      off
      Beto(14)
      on
      68'

      free kick won

      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey with a headed pass.
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Everton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      66'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      off
      Amadou
      Onana(8)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Ashley
      Young(18)
      off
      Jack
      Harrison(11)
      on
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      60'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
      52'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a headed pass.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      33'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      25'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.
      17'

      free kick won

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      14'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      13'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      9'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      1'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      20
      Adam Wharton
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      12
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      90'+4'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      66'
      87'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon72'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      11
      Matheus França
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon72'
      30
      Dean Henderson
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon88'
      55
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      60
      Jadan Raymond

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      6
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      32
      Jarrad Branthwaite
      DF
      19
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      DF
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      DF
      7
      Dwight McNeil
      MF
      18
      Ashley Young
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      27
      Idrissa Gueye
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      37
      James Garner
      MF
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      S
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathan Patterson
      5
      Michael Keane
      8
      Amadou Onana
      substitution icon66'
      84'
      11
      Jack Harrison
      substitution icon66'
      12
      João Virgínia
      14
      Beto
      substitution icon72'
      28
      Youssef Chermiti
      31
      Andy Lonergan
      61
      Lewis Dobbin
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      63%
      37%
      Total shots
      19
      10
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      423
      204
      Free kicks
      11
      7
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2632
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      Duels won
      10
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Crosses
      9
      Adam Wharton
      Adam Wharton
      Touches
      73
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today