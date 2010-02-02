Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3 1

Crystal Palace3
Wolverhampton Wanderers1
Tue 02 Feb 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupSelhurst Park

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Crystal Palace

Team stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Crystal Palace

Team stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Match Blog