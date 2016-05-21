Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 1 Man Utd 2
Palace1
Puncheon78'
Man Utd2
Mata81'
Lingard110'
Match Blog
111'
Yellow Card
Lingard(35)
110'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Jesse
Lingard(35)
108'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
105'
Red Card
Smalling(12)
101'
Yellow Card
Fellaini(27)
90+4'
Substitution
Scott
Dann(6)off
(3)on
90'
Substitution
Juan
Mata(8)off
Jesse
Lingard(35)on
87'
Yellow Card
Rooney(10)
86'
Substitution
Connor
Wickham(21)off
(16)on
81'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Juan
Mata(8)
78'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jason
Puncheon(42)
72'
Substitution
Marcus
Rashford(39)off
Ashley
Young(18)on
72'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
66'
Substitution
Marcos
Rojo(5)off
Matteo
Darmian(36)on
62'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
47'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
45'
Yellow Card
Mata(8)
40'
Yellow Card
Rojo(5)
18'
Yellow Card
Smalling(12)
Starting lineup
13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
23
Pape Souaré
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
62'
6
Scott Dann
DF
47'
90+4'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
108'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
72'
15
MF
10
MF
21
Connor Wickham
S
86'
Substitutes
1
Julian Speroni
3
90+4'
16
86'
25
26
Bakary Sako
34
Martin Kelly
42
Jason Puncheon
72'
78'
Starting lineup
1
David de Gea
GK
25
Antonio Valencia
DF
17
Daley Blind
DF
12
Chris Smalling
DF
18'
105'
5
Marcos Rojo
DF
40'
66'
9
Anthony Martial
MF
27
Marouane Fellaini
MF
101'
8
Juan Mata
MF
45'
81'
90'
16
Michael Carrick
MF
10
Wayne Rooney
MF
87'
39
Marcus Rashford
S
72'
Substitutes
4
Phil Jones
18
Ashley Young
72'
20
Sergio Romero
21
Ander Herrera
28
35
Jesse Lingard
90'
110'
111'
36
Matteo Darmian
66'
Team stats
Possession
34%
67%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
8
8
Corners
8
12
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
18
16
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
