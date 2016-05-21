Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 1 Man Utd 2

Palace1
Puncheon78'
Man Utd2
Mata81'
Lingard110'
Sat 21 May 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupWembley Stadium

Match Blog

111'

Yellow Card

Lingard(35)
110'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Jesse
Lingard(35)
108'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
105'

Red Card

Smalling(12)
101'

Yellow Card

Fellaini(27)
90+4'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Scott
Dann(6)
off
(3)
on
90'

Substitution

Manchester United
Juan
Mata(8)
off
Jesse
Lingard(35)
on
87'

Yellow Card

Rooney(10)
86'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Connor
Wickham(21)
off
(16)
on
81'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Juan
Mata(8)
78'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jason
Puncheon(42)
72'

Substitution

Manchester United
Marcus
Rashford(39)
off
Ashley
Young(18)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
off
Jason
Puncheon(42)
on
66'

Substitution

Manchester United
Marcos
Rojo(5)
off
Matteo
Darmian(36)
on
62'

Yellow Card

Delaney(27)
47'

Yellow Card

Dann(6)
45'

Yellow Card

Mata(8)
40'

Yellow Card

Rojo(5)
18'

Yellow Card

Smalling(12)

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
23
Pape Souaré
DF
27
Damien Delaney
DF
62'
6
Scott Dann
DF
47'
substitution icon90+4'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
108'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
substitution icon72'
15
MF
10
MF
21
Connor Wickham
S
substitution icon86'

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
3
substitution icon90+4'
16
substitution icon86'
25
26
Bakary Sako
34
Martin Kelly
42
Jason Puncheon
substitution icon72'
78'

Starting lineup

1
David de Gea
GK
25
Antonio Valencia
DF
17
Daley Blind
DF
12
Chris Smalling
DF
18'
105'
5
Marcos Rojo
DF
40'
substitution icon66'
9
Anthony Martial
MF
27
Marouane Fellaini
MF
101'
8
Juan Mata
MF
45'
81'
substitution icon90'
16
Michael Carrick
MF
10
Wayne Rooney
MF
87'
39
Marcus Rashford
S
substitution icon72'

Substitutes

4
Phil Jones
18
Ashley Young
substitution icon72'
20
Sergio Romero
21
Ander Herrera
28
35
Jesse Lingard
substitution icon90'
110'
111'
36
Matteo Darmian
substitution icon66'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester United
Possession
34%
67%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
8
8
Corners
8
12
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
18
16
Offsides
0
0

