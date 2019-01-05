Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
89'
free kick won
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Martyn
Woolford(16)
off
Jordan
Cook(11)
on
88'
free kick won
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Grimsby Town 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a set piece situation.
86'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.
83'
corner
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
82'
free kick won
Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
75'
Substitution
Wes
Thomas(39)
off
Charles
Vernam(18)
on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a set piece situation.
74'
Yellow Card
Rose(8)
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
62'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
Alexander
Sørloth(9)
off
Connor
Wickham(21)
on
60'
post
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
57'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
56'
free kick won
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
48'
offside
Offside, Grimsby Town. Martyn Woolford tries a through ball, but Wes Thomas is caught offside.
47'
free kick won
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Grimsby Town 0.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Hendrie(27)
Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Woolford.
44'
corner
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
44'
free kick won
Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
36'
Substitution
Pape
Souaré(27)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
30'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross following a corner.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McKeown.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McKeown.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mitch Rose.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
9'
offside
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Mitch Rose is caught offside.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
3'
Red Card
Fox(19)
Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town) is shown the red card.
3'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
2'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
2'
VAR
VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
2'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
