Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town

Palace 1 Grimsby 0

Palace1
Ayew86'
Grimsby0
Sat 05 Jan 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Grimsby Town 0.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
89'

free kick won

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Substitution

Grimsby Town
Martyn
Woolford(16)
off
Jordan
Cook(11)
on
88'

free kick won

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Grimsby Town 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a set piece situation.
86'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.
83'

corner

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
82'

free kick won

Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

free kick won

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
75'

Substitution

Grimsby Town
Wes
Thomas(39)
off
Charles
Vernam(18)
on
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a set piece situation.
74'

Yellow Card

Rose(8)
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
73'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
62'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Alexander
Sørloth(9)
off
Connor
Wickham(21)
on
60'

post

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
57'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
56'

free kick won

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
53'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'

free kick won

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
48'

offside

Offside, Grimsby Town. Martyn Woolford tries a through ball, but Wes Thomas is caught offside.
47'

free kick won

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Grimsby Town 0.
45'+1'

Yellow Card

Hendrie(27)
Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Woolford.
44'

corner

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
44'

free kick won

Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
36'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Pape
Souaré(27)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
31'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
30'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'

start delay

Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
23'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
23'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross following a corner.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McKeown.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McKeown.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mitch Rose.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
9'

offside

Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Mitch Rose is caught offside.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
3'

Red Card

Fox(19)
Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town) is shown the red card.
3'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
2'

start delay

Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
2'

VAR

VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
2'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

