Attempt saved. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
89'
Substitution
Alfie
May(19)
off
Rieves
Boocock(40)
on
86'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
84'
free kick won
Danny Andrew (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
81'
Yellow Card
Whiteman(8)
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
76'
free kick won
Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
75'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matty Blair.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
70'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
65'
free kick won
Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
Substitution
James
Coppinger(26)
off
Kieran
Sadlier(22)
on
64'
Substitution
Ali Crawford(11)
off
Tommy
Rowe(10)
on
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
62'
free kick won
Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(14)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
59'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a headed pass.
56'
free kick won
Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
54'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
52'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Paul Downing following a corner.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a cross.
51'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Max
Meyer(7)
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
44'
free kick won
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Blair.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Coppinger.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Downing.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
32'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer following a set piece situation.
29'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
24'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
20'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
20'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
19'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
13'
free kick won
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a fast break.
7'
corner
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
4'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
