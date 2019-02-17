Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Doncaster 0 Palace 2

Doncaster0
Palace2
Schlupp8'
Meyer45'+2'
Sun 17 Feb 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupThe Keepmoat Stadium

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
89'

Substitution

Doncaster Rovers
Alfie
May(19)
off
Rieves
Boocock(40)
on
86'

free kick won

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
84'

free kick won

Danny Andrew (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
81'

Yellow Card

Whiteman(8)
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
76'

free kick won

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
75'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matty Blair.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
70'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
65'

free kick won

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Doncaster Rovers
James
Coppinger(26)
off
Kieran
Sadlier(22)
on
64'

Substitution

Doncaster Rovers
Ali Crawford(11)
off
Tommy
Rowe(10)
on
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
62'

free kick won

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(14)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
59'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
57'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a headed pass.
56'

free kick won

Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
54'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
52'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Paul Downing following a corner.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a cross.
51'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
44'

free kick won

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Blair.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Coppinger.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Downing.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
32'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer following a set piece situation.
29'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
24'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
20'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
20'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
19'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
13'

free kick won

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a fast break.
7'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
4'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
8'
7
Max Meyer
MF
45'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
10
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon80'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
substitution icon75'
14
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon60'

Substitutes

5
James Tomkins
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon60'
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon75'
18
James McArthur
substitution icon80'
31
Vicente Guaita
35
Sam Woods
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

13
Marko Marosi
GK
17
Matty Blair
DF
12
Tom Anderson
DF
31
Paul Downing
DF
3
Danny Andrew
DF
15
Herbie Kane
MF
11
Ali Crawford
MF
substitution icon64'
19
Alfie May
MF
substitution icon89'
26
James Coppinger
MF
substitution icon64'
8
Benjamin Whiteman
MF
81'
9
John Marquis
S

Substitutes

5
Joe Wright
6
Andy Butler
10
Tommy Rowe
substitution icon64'
22
Kieran Sadlier
substitution icon64'
33
Louis Jones
40
Rieves Boocock
substitution icon89'
44
Aaron Lewis
Doncaster Rovers

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
7
4
Corners
11
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
12
Offsides
0
0
0-1
4-1

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
8'
7
Max Meyer
MF
45'+2'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
10
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon80'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
substitution icon75'
14
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon60'

Substitutes

5
James Tomkins
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon60'
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon75'
18
James McArthur
substitution icon80'
31
Vicente Guaita
35
Sam Woods
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

13
Marko Marosi
GK
17
Matty Blair
DF
12
Tom Anderson
DF
31
Paul Downing
DF
3
Danny Andrew
DF
15
Herbie Kane
MF
11
Ali Crawford
MF
substitution icon64'
19
Alfie May
MF
substitution icon89'
26
James Coppinger
MF
substitution icon64'
8
Benjamin Whiteman
MF
81'
9
John Marquis
S

Substitutes

5
Joe Wright
6
Andy Butler
10
Tommy Rowe
substitution icon64'
22
Kieran Sadlier
substitution icon64'
33
Louis Jones
40
Rieves Boocock
substitution icon89'
44
Aaron Lewis
Doncaster Rovers

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
7
4
Corners
11
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
12
Offsides
0
0
0-1
4-1

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
89'

Substitution

Doncaster Rovers
Alfie
May(19)
off
Rieves
Boocock(40)
on
86'

free kick won

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
84'

free kick won

Danny Andrew (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
81'

Yellow Card

Whiteman(8)
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
76'

free kick won

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
75'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matty Blair.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
70'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
65'

free kick won

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Doncaster Rovers
James
Coppinger(26)
off
Kieran
Sadlier(22)
on
64'

Substitution

Doncaster Rovers
Ali Crawford(11)
off
Tommy
Rowe(10)
on
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
62'

free kick won

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(14)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
59'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
57'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a headed pass.
56'

free kick won

Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
54'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
52'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Paul Downing following a corner.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a cross.
51'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
44'

free kick won

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Blair.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Coppinger.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Downing.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
32'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer following a set piece situation.
29'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
24'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
20'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
20'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
19'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
13'

free kick won

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a fast break.
7'

corner

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
4'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.