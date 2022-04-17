Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea 2 Palace 0

Chelsea2
Loftus-Cheek65'
Mount76'
Palace0
Sun 17 Apr 15:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupWembley Stadium

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
90'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'

post

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Timo Werner.
90'

free kick won

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
82'

Substitution

Chelsea
Andreas
Christensen(4)
off
Thiago Silva(6)
on
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
77'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Chelsea
Mason Mount
Mason
Mount(19)
off
Hakim
Ziyech(22)
on
77'

Substitution

Chelsea
Jorginho(5)
off
N'Golo
Kanté(7)
on
77'

Substitution

Chelsea
Kai
Havertz(29)
off
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
on
76'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Mason
Mount(19)
Mason Mount
Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
off
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
72'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
66'

free kick won

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
61'

free kick won

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
60'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
57'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
54'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
53'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

Havertz(29)
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
37'

free kick won

Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
35'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
28'

free kick won

Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

Substitution

Chelsea
Mateo
Kovacic(8)
off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
on
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
18'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
11'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
substitution icon85'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon72'
2
Joel Ward
MF
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon72'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon55'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon85'
5
James Tomkins
7
Michael Olise
substitution icon72'
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon55'
13
Vicente Guaita
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon72'
22
Odsonne Édouard
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

16
Édouard Mendy
GK
24
Reece James
DF
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
4
Andreas Christensen
DF
substitution icon82'
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
8
Mateo Kovacic
MF
substitution icon26'
5
Jorginho
MF
substitution icon77'
28
César Azpilicueta
MF
29
Kai Havertz
S
38'
substitution icon77'
11
Timo Werner
S
19
Mason Mount
S
76'
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
6
Thiago Silva
substitution icon82'
7
N'Golo Kanté
substitution icon77'
9
Romelu Lukaku
substitution icon77'
10
Christian Pulisic
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
substitution icon26'
65'
17
Saúl Ñíguez
22
Hakim Ziyech
substitution icon77'
31
Malang Sarr
Chelsea

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
67%
33%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
6
3
Corners
5
2
Passes completed
561
238
Free kicks
6
15
Offsides
0
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3957
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
8
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
65
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Tackles
4
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
substitution icon85'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon72'
2
Joel Ward
MF
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon72'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon55'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon85'
5
James Tomkins
7
Michael Olise
substitution icon72'
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon55'
13
Vicente Guaita
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon72'
22
Odsonne Édouard
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

16
Édouard Mendy
GK
24
Reece James
DF
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
4
Andreas Christensen
DF
substitution icon82'
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
8
Mateo Kovacic
MF
substitution icon26'
5
Jorginho
MF
substitution icon77'
28
César Azpilicueta
MF
29
Kai Havertz
S
38'
substitution icon77'
11
Timo Werner
S
19
Mason Mount
S
76'
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
6
Thiago Silva
substitution icon82'
7
N'Golo Kanté
substitution icon77'
9
Romelu Lukaku
substitution icon77'
10
Christian Pulisic
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
substitution icon26'
65'
17
Saúl Ñíguez
22
Hakim Ziyech
substitution icon77'
31
Malang Sarr
Chelsea

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
67%
33%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
6
3
Corners
5
2
Passes completed
561
238
Free kicks
6
15
Offsides
0
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3957
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
8
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
65
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Tackles
4
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
90'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'

post

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Timo Werner.
90'

free kick won

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
82'

Substitution

Chelsea
Andreas
Christensen(4)
off
Thiago Silva(6)
on
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
77'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Chelsea
Mason Mount
Mason
Mount(19)
off
Hakim
Ziyech(22)
on
77'

Substitution

Chelsea
Jorginho(5)
off
N'Golo
Kanté(7)
on
77'

Substitution

Chelsea
Kai
Havertz(29)
off
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
on
76'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Mason
Mount(19)
Mason Mount
Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
off
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
72'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
66'

free kick won

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
61'

free kick won

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
60'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
57'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
55'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
54'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
53'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

Havertz(29)
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
37'

free kick won

Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
35'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
28'

free kick won

Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

Substitution

Chelsea
Mateo
Kovacic(8)
off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
on
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
18'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
11'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.