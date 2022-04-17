McArthur reveals second-half struggle that changed game
Chelsea 2 Palace 0
Chelsea2
Loftus-Cheek65'
Mount76'
Palace0
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
90'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'
post
Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Timo Werner.
90'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
82'
Substitution
Andreas
Christensen(4)off
Thiago Silva(6)on
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
77'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Mason
Mount(19)off
Hakim
Ziyech(22)on
77'
Substitution
Jorginho(5)off
N'Golo
Kanté(7)on
77'
Substitution
Kai
Havertz(29)off
Romelu
Lukaku(9)on
76'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Mason
Mount(19)
Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
72'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
72'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
72'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
61'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
57'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
55'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
54'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
53'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Havertz(29)
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
37'
free kick won
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
35'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross.
29'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
28'
free kick won
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
Substitution
Mateo
Kovacic(8)off
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)on
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
18'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
11'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Jack Butland
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
85'
18
James McArthur
MF
72'
2
Joel Ward
MF
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
72'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
55'
Substitutes
4
Luka Milivojevic
85'
5
James Tomkins
7
Michael Olise
72'
9
Jordan Ayew
55'
13
Vicente Guaita
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
72'
22
Odsonne Édouard
34
Martin Kelly
Starting lineup
16
Édouard Mendy
GK
24
Reece James
DF
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
4
Andreas Christensen
DF
82'
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
8
Mateo Kovacic
MF
26'
5
Jorginho
MF
77'
28
César Azpilicueta
MF
29
Kai Havertz
S
38'
77'
11
Timo Werner
S
19
Mason Mount
S
76'
77'
Substitutes
1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
6
Thiago Silva
82'
7
N'Golo Kanté
77'
9
Romelu Lukaku
77'
10
Christian Pulisic
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
26'
65'
17
Saúl Ñíguez
22
Hakim Ziyech
77'
31
Malang Sarr
