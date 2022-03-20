Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Everton

Palace 4 Everton 0

Palace4
Guéhi25'
Mateta41'
Zaha79'
Hughes88'
Everton0
Sun 20 Mar 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0111
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.
90'+1'

free kick won

Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Will
Hughes(12)
Will Hughes
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
85'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
on
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
80'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
79'

post

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
74'

free kick won

Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'

Substitution

Everton
Séamus
Coleman(23)
off
Alexander
Iwobi(17)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
69'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
65'

offside

Offside, Everton. Michael Keane tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
64'

Yellow Card

André Gomes(21)
André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
64'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Yellow Card

Gordon(24)
Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
50'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.
47'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Everton
Jonjoe
Kenny(2)
off
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0.
45'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
44'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
35'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
34'

free kick won

Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
32'

offside

Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Mason Holgate is caught offside.
31'

free kick won

Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
25'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
22'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
19'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
17'

Substitution

Everton
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(14)
off
Demarai
Gray(11)
on
12'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Gomes.
7'

offside

Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
4'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
1'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
25'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon71'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
substitution icon84'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon83'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
79'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
41'
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon71'
5
James Tomkins
12
Will Hughes
substitution icon84'
88'
13
Vicente Guaita
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon83'
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon71'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Pickford
GK
22
Ben Godfrey
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
4
Mason Holgate
DF
21
André Gomes
MF
64'
23
Séamus Coleman
MF
substitution icon73'
2
Jonjoe Kenny
MF
substitution icon45'
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
24
Anthony Gordon
S
62'
7
Richarlison
S
14
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon17'

Substitutes

3
Nathan Patterson
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
substitution icon45'
11
Demarai Gray
substitution icon17'
17
Alexander Iwobi
substitution icon73'
19
Vitalii Mykolenko
31
Andy Lonergan
32
Jarrad Branthwaite
53
Harry Tyrer
60
Isaac Price
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Everton
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
5
4
Passes completed
295
264
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4757
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
9
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
78
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
Tackles
6
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
SOU
1-4
MCI
FOR
0-1
LIV

Latest videos

View all videos
0111
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
25'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon71'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
substitution icon84'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon83'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
79'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
41'
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon71'
5
James Tomkins
12
Will Hughes
substitution icon84'
88'
13
Vicente Guaita
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon83'
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon71'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Jordan Pickford
GK
22
Ben Godfrey
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
4
Mason Holgate
DF
21
André Gomes
MF
64'
23
Séamus Coleman
MF
substitution icon73'
2
Jonjoe Kenny
MF
substitution icon45'
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
24
Anthony Gordon
S
62'
7
Richarlison
S
14
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon17'

Substitutes

3
Nathan Patterson
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
substitution icon45'
11
Demarai Gray
substitution icon17'
17
Alexander Iwobi
substitution icon73'
19
Vitalii Mykolenko
31
Andy Lonergan
32
Jarrad Branthwaite
53
Harry Tyrer
60
Isaac Price
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Everton
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
5
4
Passes completed
295
264
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4757
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
9
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
78
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
Tackles
6
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
SOU
1-4
MCI
FOR
0-1
LIV

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.
90'+1'

free kick won

Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Will
Hughes(12)
Will Hughes
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
85'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
on
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
80'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
79'

post

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
74'

free kick won

Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'

Substitution

Everton
Séamus
Coleman(23)
off
Alexander
Iwobi(17)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
69'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
65'

offside

Offside, Everton. Michael Keane tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
64'

Yellow Card

André Gomes(21)
André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
64'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Yellow Card

Gordon(24)
Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
50'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.
47'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Everton
Jonjoe
Kenny(2)
off
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0.
45'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
44'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
35'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
34'

free kick won

Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
32'

offside

Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Mason Holgate is caught offside.
31'

free kick won

Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
25'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
22'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
19'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
17'

Substitution

Everton
Andros Townsend
Andros
Townsend(14)
off
Demarai
Gray(11)
on
12'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Gomes.
7'

offside

Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
4'

corner

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
1'

free kick won

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.