Crystal Palace vs Everton

Zaha: Palace fans are the best in the country
Palace 4 Everton 0
Palace4
Guéhi25'
Mateta41'
Zaha79'
Hughes88'
Everton0
- Report: Sensational Palace blow Everton away to reach Wembley
- Captain Guehi your FA Cup Man of the Match
- ‘The fans deserve it’ - Andrew Johnson on potential FA Cup semi-final
- 'I got chucked in Noades' pool at 3am!' - Carlo Nash reveals Wembley memories
- 15:59
- 09:30Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton09:30Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 EvertonMatch Action
- 01:17Wilfried Zaha praises the team’s performance after quarter-final win
- 01:26Marc Guehi on a goalscoring cup performance01:26Marc Guehi on a goalscoring cup performanceInterviews
- 02:23Jack Butland speaks to Palace TV after a cup clean sheet02:23Jack Butland speaks to Palace TV after a cup clean sheetInterviews
- 13:30The manager speaks to the media ahead of FA Cup quarter-final fixture against Everton13:30The manager speaks to the media ahead of FA Cup quarter-final fixture against EvertonPress Conferences
- 01:07
- 07:08
- 04:59
- 02:07
- 02:21
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.
90'+1'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Will
Hughes(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
85'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Will
Hughes(12)on
83'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
80'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
79'
post
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
74'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'
Substitution
Séamus
Coleman(23)off
Alexander
Iwobi(17)on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
71'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
71'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
69'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
65'
offside
Offside, Everton. Michael Keane tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
64'
Yellow Card
André Gomes(21)
André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
64'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Yellow Card
Gordon(24)
Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
50'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.
47'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Jonjoe
Kenny(2)off
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0.
45'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
44'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
34'
free kick won
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
32'
offside
Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Mason Holgate is caught offside.
31'
free kick won
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
25'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
22'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
19'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
17'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(14)off
Demarai
Gray(11)on
12'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Gomes.
7'
offside
Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
4'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
1'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Jack Butland
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
25'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
71'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
84'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
7
Michael Olise
S
83'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
79'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
41'
71'
Substitutes
2
Joel Ward
4
Luka Milivojevic
71'
5
James Tomkins
12
Will Hughes
84'
88'
13
Vicente Guaita
20
Christian Benteke
83'
22
Odsonne Édouard
71'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Pickford
GK
22
Ben Godfrey
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
4
Mason Holgate
DF
21
André Gomes
MF
64'
23
Séamus Coleman
MF
73'
2
Jonjoe Kenny
MF
45'
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
24
Anthony Gordon
S
62'
7
Richarlison
S
14
Andros Townsend
S
17'
Substitutes
3
Nathan Patterson
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
45'
11
Demarai Gray
17'
17
Alexander Iwobi
73'
19
Vitalii Mykolenko
31
Andy Lonergan
32
Jarrad Branthwaite
53
Harry Tyrer
60
Isaac Price
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
5
4
Passes completed
295
264
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
4757
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
9
Michael Olise
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Touches
78
Tyrick Mitchell
Tackles
6
Tyrick Mitchell
SOU
1-4
MCI
FOR
0-1
LIV
