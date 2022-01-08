Vieira tells Wright how Wenger example shaped Palace approach
Millwall 1 Palace 2
Millwall1
Afobe17'
Palace2
Olise46'
Mateta58'
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+6'
free kick won
Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
90'+2'
free kick won
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
88'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
83'
free kick won
George Long (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Yellow Card
Butland(1)
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
81'
Substitution
Benik
Afobe(23)off
Tyler
Burey(32)on
81'
Substitution
Tom
Bradshaw(9)off
Matt Smith(10)on
81'
Substitution
Sheyi
Ojo(14)off
Nana
Boateng(38)on
80'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
76'
free kick won
Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
70'
free kick won
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
free kick won
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan McNamara.
65'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
64'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
62'
Substitution
Alex
Pearce(15)off
Mason
Bennett(20)on
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
56'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(24)
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
free kick won
Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
53'
free kick won
Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
51'
post
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
50'
Substitution
George
Saville(17)off
Maikel
Kieftenbeld(6)on
46'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Michael
Olise(7)
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
45'+1'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'
offside
Offside, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Jake Cooper is caught offside.
40'
free kick won
Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
29'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.
26'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
25'
free kick won
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
23'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
21'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
19'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Millwall Goal
Goal!
Benik
Afobe(23)
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
16'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw with a cross following a set piece situation.
8'
free kick won
Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Jack Butland
GK
82'
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
26'
88'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
12
Will Hughes
MF
81'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
58'
65'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
64'
7
Michael Olise
S
46'
88'
Substitutes
4
Luka Milivojevic
81'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
88'
19
Remi Matthews
20
Christian Benteke
64'
22
Odsonne Édouard
65'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
88'
48
Jack Wells-Morrison
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Starting lineup
1
George Long
GK
5
Jake Cooper
DF
15
Alex Pearce
DF
62'
4
Shaun Hutchinson
DF
2
Dan McNamara
MF
24
Billy Mitchell
MF
56'
11
Scott Malone
MF
17
George Saville
MF
50'
23
Benik Afobe
S
17'
81'
9
Tom Bradshaw
S
81'
14
Sheyi Ojo
S
81'
Substitutes
6
Maikel Kieftenbeld
50'
10
Matt Smith
81'
20
Mason Bennett
62'
28
George Evans
32
Tyler Burey
81'
33
Bartosz Bialkowski
38
Nana Boateng
81'
40
Besart Topalloj
49
Zak Lovelace
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
267
373
Free kicks
12
10
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
8193
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
13
Joel Ward
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Touches
100
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Tyrick Mitchell
MAN
2-3
MID
HAR
2-1
BLA
COV
1-0
DER
BUR
1-2
HUD
BC
0-1
FUL
WIG
3-2
BLA
WBA
1-2
BHA
BOR
2-0
AFC
QPR
1-1
ROT
POR
1-4
BRE
PET
2-1
B ROV
NEW
0-1
CAM
LEI
4-1
WAT
KID
2-1
REA
BAR
5-4
BAR
SWA
2-3
SOU
HULL
2-3
EVE
CHE
5-1
CC
BIR
0-1
PLY
YEO
1-3
BOU
