Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Millwall vs Crystal Palace

Millwall 1 Palace 2

Millwall1
Afobe17'
Palace2
Olise46'
Mateta58'
Sat 08 Jan 12:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupThe Den

Full-Time
Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Millwall (A) | ACCESS ALL OVER

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Millwall (A) | ACCESS ALL OVER

13:03

Latest videos

View all videos
0106
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+6'

free kick won

Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
90'+2'

free kick won

Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
on
83'

free kick won

George Long (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Yellow Card

Butland(1)
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
81'

Substitution

Millwall
Benik
Afobe(23)
off
Tyler
Burey(32)
on
81'

Substitution

Millwall
Tom
Bradshaw(9)
off
Matt Smith
Matt Smith(10)
on
81'

Substitution

Millwall
Sheyi
Ojo(14)
off
Nana
Boateng(38)
on
80'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
76'

free kick won

Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
70'

free kick won

Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

free kick won

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan McNamara.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
62'

Substitution

Millwall
Alex Pearce
Alex
Pearce(15)
off
Mason Bennett
Mason
Bennett(20)
on
58'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
56'

Yellow Card

Mitchell(24)
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

free kick won

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
53'

free kick won

Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
51'

post

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
50'

Substitution

Millwall
George Saville
George
Saville(17)
off
Maikel Kieftenbeld
Maikel
Kieftenbeld(6)
on
46'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Michael
Olise(7)
Michael Olise
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'

free kick won

Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
45'+1'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

offside

Offside, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Jake Cooper is caught offside.
40'

free kick won

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
29'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.
26'

Yellow Card

Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
25'

free kick won

Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
23'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
21'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
19'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

Millwall Goal

Millwall
Goal!
Millwall
Benik
Afobe(23)
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw with a cross following a set piece situation.
8'

free kick won

Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
82'
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
26'
substitution icon88'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
12
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon81'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
58'
substitution icon65'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
substitution icon64'
7
Michael Olise
S
46'
substitution icon88'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon81'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
substitution icon88'
19
Remi Matthews
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon64'
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon65'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon88'
48
Jack Wells-Morrison
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Starting lineup

1
George Long
GK
5
Jake Cooper
DF
15
Alex Pearce
DF
substitution icon62'
4
Shaun Hutchinson
DF
2
Dan McNamara
MF
24
Billy Mitchell
MF
56'
11
Scott Malone
MF
17
George Saville
MF
substitution icon50'
23
Benik Afobe
S
17'
substitution icon81'
9
Tom Bradshaw
S
substitution icon81'
14
Sheyi Ojo
S
substitution icon81'

Substitutes

6
Maikel Kieftenbeld
substitution icon50'
10
Matt Smith
substitution icon81'
20
Mason Bennett
substitution icon62'
28
George Evans
32
Tyler Burey
substitution icon81'
33
Bartosz Bialkowski
38
Nana Boateng
substitution icon81'
40
Besart Topalloj
49
Zak Lovelace
Millwall

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
267
373
Free kicks
12
10
Offsides
1
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
8193
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
13
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
100
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
MAN
2-3
MID
HAR
2-1
BLA
COV
1-0
DER
BUR
1-2
HUD
BC
0-1
FUL
WIG
3-2
BLA
WBA
1-2
BHA
BOR
2-0
AFC
QPR
1-1
ROT
POR
1-4
BRE
PET
2-1
B ROV
NEW
0-1
CAM
LEI
4-1
WAT
KID
2-1
REA
BAR
5-4
BAR
SWA
2-3
SOU
HULL
2-3
EVE
CHE
5-1
CC
BIR
0-1
PLY
YEO
1-3
BOU

Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Millwall (A) | ACCESS ALL OVER

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Millwall (A) | ACCESS ALL OVER

13:03

Latest videos

View all videos
0106
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
82'
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
26'
substitution icon88'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
12
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon81'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
58'
substitution icon65'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
substitution icon64'
7
Michael Olise
S
46'
substitution icon88'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon81'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
substitution icon88'
19
Remi Matthews
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon64'
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon65'
34
Martin Kelly
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon88'
48
Jack Wells-Morrison
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Starting lineup

1
George Long
GK
5
Jake Cooper
DF
15
Alex Pearce
DF
substitution icon62'
4
Shaun Hutchinson
DF
2
Dan McNamara
MF
24
Billy Mitchell
MF
56'
11
Scott Malone
MF
17
George Saville
MF
substitution icon50'
23
Benik Afobe
S
17'
substitution icon81'
9
Tom Bradshaw
S
substitution icon81'
14
Sheyi Ojo
S
substitution icon81'

Substitutes

6
Maikel Kieftenbeld
substitution icon50'
10
Matt Smith
substitution icon81'
20
Mason Bennett
substitution icon62'
28
George Evans
32
Tyler Burey
substitution icon81'
33
Bartosz Bialkowski
38
Nana Boateng
substitution icon81'
40
Besart Topalloj
49
Zak Lovelace
Millwall

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
267
373
Free kicks
12
10
Offsides
1
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
8193
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
13
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
100
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
MAN
2-3
MID
HAR
2-1
BLA
COV
1-0
DER
BUR
1-2
HUD
BC
0-1
FUL
WIG
3-2
BLA
WBA
1-2
BHA
BOR
2-0
AFC
QPR
1-1
ROT
POR
1-4
BRE
PET
2-1
B ROV
NEW
0-1
CAM
LEI
4-1
WAT
KID
2-1
REA
BAR
5-4
BAR
SWA
2-3
SOU
HULL
2-3
EVE
CHE
5-1
CC
BIR
0-1
PLY
YEO
1-3
BOU

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+6'

free kick won

Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
90'+2'

free kick won

Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
on
83'

free kick won

George Long (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Yellow Card

Butland(1)
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
81'

Substitution

Millwall
Benik
Afobe(23)
off
Tyler
Burey(32)
on
81'

Substitution

Millwall
Tom
Bradshaw(9)
off
Matt Smith
Matt Smith(10)
on
81'

Substitution

Millwall
Sheyi
Ojo(14)
off
Nana
Boateng(38)
on
80'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
76'

free kick won

Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
70'

free kick won

Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

free kick won

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan McNamara.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
62'

Substitution

Millwall
Alex Pearce
Alex
Pearce(15)
off
Mason Bennett
Mason
Bennett(20)
on
58'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
56'

Yellow Card

Mitchell(24)
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

free kick won

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
53'

free kick won

Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
51'

post

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
50'

Substitution

Millwall
George Saville
George
Saville(17)
off
Maikel Kieftenbeld
Maikel
Kieftenbeld(6)
on
46'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Michael
Olise(7)
Michael Olise
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'

free kick won

Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
45'+1'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

offside

Offside, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Jake Cooper is caught offside.
40'

free kick won

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
29'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.
26'

Yellow Card

Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
25'

free kick won

Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
23'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
21'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
19'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

Millwall Goal

Millwall
Goal!
Millwall
Benik
Afobe(23)
Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw with a cross following a set piece situation.
8'

free kick won

Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.