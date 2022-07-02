Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Accrington Stanley

Palace 1 Accrington Stanley 1

Palace1
Mateta22'
Accrington Stanley1
Lowe49'
Sat 02 Jul 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesCrystal Palace Academy

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

free kick won

Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
89'

free kick won

Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(46)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(64)
on
85'

free kick won

Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Trialist
A(3)
off
Shaun
Whalley(7)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
80'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trialist A.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
72'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
69'

free kick won

Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Sean
McConville(11)
off
Jack
Nolan(23)
on
62'

free kick won

Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'

corner

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
59'

free kick won

Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
56'

post

Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross following a set piece situation.
56'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
off
Harry
Perritt(21)
on
55'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Harvey
Rodgers(6)
off
Archie
Procter(15)
on
55'

free kick won

Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

free kick won

Lukas Jensen (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'

free kick won

Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

Accrington Stanley Goal

Accrington Stanley
Goal!
Accrington Stanley
Matt
Lowe(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
48'

free kick won

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Tommy
Leigh(18)
off
Liam
Coyle(8)
on
45'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Seamus
Conneely(4)
off
Rosaire
Longelo(14)
on
45'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Shaun
Whalley(7)
off
Mohammed
Sangare(12)
on
45'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Toby
Savin(1)
off
Lukas
Jensen(95)
on
45'

Substitution

Accrington Stanley
Korede
Adedoyin(9)
off
Matt
Lowe(16)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Vicente Guaita
Vicente
Guaita(13)
off
Remi Matthews
Remi
Matthews(19)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(58)
off
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Daniel Quick
Daniel
Quick(56)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
off
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(55)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(47)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(46)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Robert Street
Robert
Street(67)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Luke
Plange(48)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
45'

corner

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
42'

free kick won

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
39'

offside

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Tommy Leigh is caught offside.
39'

free kick won

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'

corner

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
36'

corner

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Noah Watson.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Korede Adedoyin.
34'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
29'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
20'

corner

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Hughes.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McConville.
19'

free kick won

Trialist A (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
16'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton.
12'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
10'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
8'

free kick won

Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a set piece situation.
7'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

free kick won

Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

offside

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Trialist A tries a through ball, but Seamus Conneely is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Vicente Guaita
GK
substitution icon45'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
substitution icon45'
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon45'
58
Noah Watson
DF
substitution icon45'
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon45'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon45'
12
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon45'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon45'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
substitution icon45'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
substitution icon45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
22'
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

17
Nathaniel Clyne
substitution icon45'
18
James McArthur
substitution icon45'
19
Remi Matthews
substitution icon45'
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon45'
43
Scott Banks
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon45'
46
Malachi Boateng
substitution icon45'
substitution icon85'
47
David Boateng
substitution icon45'
48
Luke Plange
substitution icon45'
55
Killian Phillips
substitution icon45'
56
Daniel Quick
substitution icon45'
57
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
64
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon85'
67
Robert Street
substitution icon45'

Starting lineup

1
Toby Savin
GK
substitution icon45'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
substitution icon56'
2
Mitchell Clark
DF
6
Harvey Rodgers
DF
substitution icon55'
3
Trialist A
DF
substitution icon84'
18
Tommy Leigh
MF
substitution icon45'
4
Seamus Conneely
MF
substitution icon45'
10
Ethan Hamilton
MF
11
Sean McConville
MF
substitution icon67'
7
Shaun Whalley
MF
substitution icon45'
substitution icon84'
9
Korede Adedoyin
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

8
Liam Coyle
substitution icon45'
12
Mohammed Sangare
substitution icon45'
14
Rosaire Longelo
substitution icon45'
15
Archie Procter
substitution icon55'
16
Matt Lowe
substitution icon45'
49'
21
Harry Perritt
substitution icon56'
23
Jack Nolan
substitution icon67'
95
Lukas Jensen
substitution icon45'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Accrington Stanley
Possession
68%
33%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
6
7
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
525
208
Free kicks
11
17
Offsides
2
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4748
James Tomkins
James Tomkins
Duels won
6
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
52
Daniel Quick
Daniel Quick
Tackles
3
David Boateng
David Boateng
SKP
0-0
FCL
FCR
3-1
OLYM

