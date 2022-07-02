Crystal Palace vs Accrington Stanley

Palace 1 Accrington Stanley 1
Palace1
Mateta22'
Accrington Stanley1
Lowe49'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
89'
free kick won
Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(46)off
Jadan
Raymond(64)on
85'
free kick won
Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Trialist
A(3)off
Shaun
Whalley(7)on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trialist A.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
72'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
69'
free kick won
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Sean
McConville(11)off
Jack
Nolan(23)on
62'
free kick won
Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
59'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
56'
post
Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross following a set piece situation.
56'
Substitution
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)off
Harry
Perritt(21)on
55'
Substitution
Harvey
Rodgers(6)off
Archie
Procter(15)on
55'
free kick won
Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Lukas Jensen (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
Accrington Stanley Goal
Goal!
Matt
Lowe(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
48'
free kick won
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Tommy
Leigh(18)off
Liam
Coyle(8)on
45'
Substitution
Seamus
Conneely(4)off
Rosaire
Longelo(14)on
45'
Substitution
Shaun
Whalley(7)off
Mohammed
Sangare(12)on
45'
Substitution
Toby
Savin(1)off
Lukas
Jensen(95)on
45'
Substitution
Korede
Adedoyin(9)off
Matt
Lowe(16)on
45'
Substitution
Vicente
Guaita(13)off
Remi
Matthews(19)on
45'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(58)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
45'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Daniel
Quick(56)on
45'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)off
Killian
Phillips(55)on
45'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
David
Boateng(47)on
45'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
45'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
James
McArthur(18)on
45'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Malachi
Boateng(46)on
45'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Robert
Street(67)on
45'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Luke
Plange(48)on
45'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
45'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
42'
free kick won
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
39'
offside
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Tommy Leigh is caught offside.
39'
free kick won
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
36'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Noah Watson.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Korede Adedoyin.
34'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
29'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
20'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Hughes.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McConville.
19'
free kick won
Trialist A (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
16'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton.
12'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
10'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
8'
free kick won
Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a set piece situation.
7'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
offside
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Trialist A tries a through ball, but Seamus Conneely is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
22'
45'
Substitutes
46
Malachi Boateng
45'
85'
57
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
Starting lineup
1
Toby Savin
GK
45'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
56'
2
Mitchell Clark
DF
6
Harvey Rodgers
DF
55'
3
Trialist A
DF
84'
18
Tommy Leigh
MF
45'
4
Seamus Conneely
MF
45'
10
Ethan Hamilton
MF
11
Sean McConville
MF
67'
7
Shaun Whalley
MF
45'
84'
9
Korede Adedoyin
S
45'
Substitutes
8
Liam Coyle
45'
12
Mohammed Sangare
45'
14
Rosaire Longelo
45'
15
Archie Procter
55'
16
Matt Lowe
45'
49'
21
Harry Perritt
56'
23
Jack Nolan
67'
95
Lukas Jensen
45'
Team stats
Possession
68%
33%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
6
7
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
525
208
Free kicks
11
17
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
SKP
0-0
FCL
FCR
3-1
OLYM
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
22'
45'
Substitutes
46
Malachi Boateng
45'
85'
57
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
Starting lineup
1
Toby Savin
GK
45'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
56'
2
Mitchell Clark
DF
6
Harvey Rodgers
DF
55'
3
Trialist A
DF
84'
18
Tommy Leigh
MF
45'
4
Seamus Conneely
MF
45'
10
Ethan Hamilton
MF
11
Sean McConville
MF
67'
7
Shaun Whalley
MF
45'
84'
9
Korede Adedoyin
S
45'
Substitutes
8
Liam Coyle
45'
12
Mohammed Sangare
45'
14
Rosaire Longelo
45'
15
Archie Procter
55'
16
Matt Lowe
45'
49'
21
Harry Perritt
56'
23
Jack Nolan
67'
95
Lukas Jensen
45'
Team stats
Possession
68%
33%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
6
7
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
525
208
Free kicks
11
17
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
SKP
0-0
FCL
FCR
3-1
OLYM
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
89'
free kick won
Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(46)off
Jadan
Raymond(64)on
85'
free kick won
Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Trialist
A(3)off
Shaun
Whalley(7)on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trialist A.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
72'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
69'
free kick won
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Sean
McConville(11)off
Jack
Nolan(23)on
62'
free kick won
Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
59'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
56'
post
Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross following a set piece situation.
56'
Substitution
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)off
Harry
Perritt(21)on
55'
Substitution
Harvey
Rodgers(6)off
Archie
Procter(15)on
55'
free kick won
Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Lukas Jensen (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
Accrington Stanley Goal
Goal!
Matt
Lowe(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
48'
free kick won
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Tommy
Leigh(18)off
Liam
Coyle(8)on
45'
Substitution
Seamus
Conneely(4)off
Rosaire
Longelo(14)on
45'
Substitution
Shaun
Whalley(7)off
Mohammed
Sangare(12)on
45'
Substitution
Toby
Savin(1)off
Lukas
Jensen(95)on
45'
Substitution
Korede
Adedoyin(9)off
Matt
Lowe(16)on
45'
Substitution
Vicente
Guaita(13)off
Remi
Matthews(19)on
45'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(58)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
45'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Daniel
Quick(56)on
45'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)off
Killian
Phillips(55)on
45'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
David
Boateng(47)on
45'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
45'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
James
McArthur(18)on
45'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Malachi
Boateng(46)on
45'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Robert
Street(67)on
45'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Luke
Plange(48)on
45'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
45'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
42'
free kick won
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
39'
offside
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Tommy Leigh is caught offside.
39'
free kick won
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
36'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Noah Watson.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Korede Adedoyin.
34'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
29'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
20'
corner
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Hughes.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McConville.
19'
free kick won
Trialist A (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
16'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton.
12'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
10'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
8'
free kick won
Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a set piece situation.
7'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
offside
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Trialist A tries a through ball, but Seamus Conneely is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.