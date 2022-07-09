Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Palace 5 Millwall 4

Palace5
Eze3'
Ayew18'
O'Brien64'
Benteke67'
Rak-Sakyi82'
Millwall4
Afobe6' 35'
Cresswell76'
Flemming81'
Sat 09 Jul 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesCrystal Palace Academy

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 5, Millwall 4.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a corner.
90'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a corner.
90'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
89'

free kick won

George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

offside

Offside, Millwall. George Long tries a through ball, but Isaac Olaofe is caught offside.
87'

free kick won

Isaac Olaofe (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
86'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
82'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Crystal Palace 5, Millwall 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
81'

Millwall Goal

Millwall
Goal!
Millwall
Zian
Flemming(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 4. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dan McNamara.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson
Nathan
Ferguson(36)
off
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(55)
on
76'

Millwall Goal

Millwall
Goal!
Millwall
Charlie
Cresswell(15)
Charlie Cresswell
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 3. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Hutchinson with a headed pass following a corner.
76'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Omotayo Adaramola.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Saville.
75'

free kick won

Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
69'

free kick won

Besart Topalloj (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(20)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
65'

free kick won

Zian Flemming (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jake
O'Brien(68)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Millwall 2. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Luke
Plange(48)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
off
Kaden
Rodney(78)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Omotayo Adaramola
Omotayo
Adaramola(41)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
61'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Long.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
57'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
52'

free kick won

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

Besart Topalloj (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
49'

offside

Offside, Millwall. Charlie Cresswell tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
46'

free kick won

Isaac Olaofe (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Scott Malone
Scott
Malone(11)
off
Besart
Topalloj(40)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Ryan
Leonard(18)
off
Charlie Cresswell
Charlie
Cresswell(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
George Evans
George
Evans(6)
off
George Saville
George
Saville(23)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Mason Bennett
Mason
Bennett(20)
off
Zian
Flemming(10)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Tyler
Burey(14)
off
Isaac
Olaofe(25)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Marc Guéhi
Marc
Guéhi(6)
off
Nathan Ferguson
Nathan
Ferguson(36)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joachim Andersen
Joachim
Andersen(16)
off
Jake
O'Brien(68)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Benik
Afobe(7)
off
Tom
Bradshaw(9)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
George
Honeyman(39)
off
Billy
Mitchell(8)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Jake
Cooper(5)
off
Shaun
Hutchinson(4)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Alex
Mitchell(34)
off
Murray
Wallace(3)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Hayden
Muller(35)
off
Dan
McNamara(2)
on
45'

Substitution

Millwall
Bartosz
Bialkowski(33)
off
George Long
George
Long(1)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 2.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
42'

free kick won

(Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. George Evans (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
41'

free kick won

Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Honeyman.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
37'

free kick won

Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

Millwall Goal

Millwall
Goal!
Millwall
Benik
Afobe(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 2. Benik Afobe (Millwall) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Leonard with a cross.
34'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
33'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
30'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Malone.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
21'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Malone.
18'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
16'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

free kick won

George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

free kick won

George Evans (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

free kick won

George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'

Millwall Goal

Millwall
Goal!
Millwall
Benik
Afobe(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millwall 1. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) header from very close range is blocked.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
5'

corner

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
3'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millwall 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

