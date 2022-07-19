Skip navigation
Gillingham vs Crystal Palace

Gillingham 2 Palace 3

Gillingham2
Lee50' 67'
Palace3
Zaha13' 72'
Benteke23'
Tue 19 Jul 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesPriestfield Stadium

Full-Time

Match Summary

  • Palace and Gillingham open the clash fairly quietly, with the south Londoners looking most dominant
  • After crossing just behind Luke Plange through on goal, Wilfried Zaha strikes in from 20 yards off the right post
  • Christian Benteke then makes it 2-0 by slotting home from inside the box; Zaha bags the assist
  • The two goals give Palace confidence and the visitors keep Gillingham quiet
  • The hosts end the half by striking the side netting: Elkan Baggott volleying from a corner
  • Half-time: Gillingham 0-2 Crystal Palace
  • Gillingham pull a goal back through a clever Olly Lee back-heel
  • Lee makes it a brace with a penalty in the 67th-minute
  • Zaha restores Palace's lead from the spot and earns his brace
  • Full-time: Gillingham 2-3 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fought off a potential fight-back from Gillingham on Tuesday evening as Wilfried Zaha's brace either side of a Christian Benteke goal saw them earn another victory in pre-season.

The game started fairly slowly before Zaha started to test his markers along the left-wing. After threatening with a cross the winger soon found the net, striking hard from 20 yards and clipping the right post to take the lead.

Soon, goalscorer turned provider as Zaha laid the ball off to Benteke inside the box, setting the Belgian up for an easy, cool strike in from a handful of yards.

Palace looked confident with a two-goal lead and until the break were only unnerved when Elkan Baggott volleyed into the side netting. They could not rely on such a comfortable second-half, however,

The game changed composition just six minutes into the restart, when the hosts pulled a goal back through Olly Lee’s clever back-heel in the box. Then, following seven Palace changes, Gillingham earned a penalty which they duly converted.

The atmosphere stayed at an impressive level for a pre-season friendly all evening, but at no time more than the 67th-72nd minute, when Palace regained the lead through a Zaha penalty.

As full-time approached the south Londoners had a nearly entirely Academy team on the pitch, but the lads held firm to ensure victory; Zaha’s penalty proving enough to prevent a home fight-back.

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Gillingham 2, Crystal Palace 3.
84'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
83'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
82'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bailey Akehurst.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luke
Plange(48)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(19)
on
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Wright (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
80'

free kick won

Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(16)
on
79'

free kick won

Will Wright (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
76'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

free kick won

Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Gillingham
Jordan
Green(17)
off
Bailey
Akehurst(27)
on
73'

Substitution

Gillingham
Shaun
Williams(6)
off
Matthew
MacArthur(21)
on
72'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Gillingham 2, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
71'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Green.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
69'

free kick won

Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Gillingham Goal

Gillingham
Goal!
Gillingham
Olly
Lee(20)
Goal! Gillingham 2, Crystal Palace 2. Olly Lee (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
66'

penalty won

Penalty Gillingham. Jordan Green draws a foul in the penalty area.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Marc Guéhi
Marc
Guéhi(6)
off
Joshua Addae
Joshua
Addae(14)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Jack
Wells-Morrison(4)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
David Boateng
David
Boateng(2)
off
Ryan Bartley
Ryan
Bartley(5)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(12)
on
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
on
64'

Substitution

Gillingham
Scott
Kashket(24)
off
Alexander
MacDonald(7)
on
64'

Substitution

Gillingham
Ryan
Law(4)
off
David
Tutonda(3)
on
64'

Substitution

Gillingham
Elkan
Baggott(22)
off
Will
Wright(14)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(3)
on
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Green (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Jefferies.
57'

free kick won

Ryan Law (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Elkan Baggott.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng.
50'

Gillingham Goal

Gillingham
Goal!
Gillingham
Olly
Lee(20)
Goal! Gillingham 1, Crystal Palace 2. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joseph Gbode (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Green.
45'

Substitution

Gillingham
Mikael
Mandron(9)
off
Joseph
Gbode(25)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Gillingham 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'

offside

Offside, Gillingham. Olly Lee tries a through ball, but Mikael Mandron is caught offside.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
27'

free kick won

Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Dom Jefferies (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
23'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(20)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Gillingham 0, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
18'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
13'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Gillingham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
3'

free kick won

Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
44
Jairo Riedewald
DF
substitution icon63'
22
Joe Sheridan
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
substitution icon64'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
substitution icon64'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon64'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
MF
substitution icon64'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon64'
48
Luke Plange
S
substitution icon81'
20
Christian Benteke
S
23'
substitution icon64'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
13'
72'
substitution icon79'

Substitutes

3
Noah Watson
substitution icon63'
4
Jack Wells-Morrison
substitution icon64'
5
Ryan Bartley
substitution icon64'
8
Matthew Vigor
9
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon64'
12
Will Hughes
substitution icon64'
13
Joseph Whitworth
14
Joshua Addae
substitution icon64'
16
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon79'
18
James McArthur
substitution icon64'
19
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon81'

Starting lineup

1
Jake Turner
GK
5
Max Ehmer
DF
2
Cheye Alexander
DF
22
Elkan Baggott
DF
substitution icon64'
4
Ryan Law
DF
substitution icon64'
20
Olly Lee
MF
50'
67'
24
Scott Kashket
MF
substitution icon64'
6
Shaun Williams
MF
substitution icon73'
16
Dom Jefferies
MF
17
Jordan Green
MF
substitution icon73'
9
Mikael Mandron
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

3
David Tutonda
substitution icon64'
7
Alexander MacDonald
substitution icon64'
12
Kate Holtam
14
Will Wright
substitution icon64'
18
Freddie Carter
21
Matthew MacArthur
substitution icon73'
23
Elliott Moore
25
Joseph Gbode
substitution icon45'
27
Bailey Akehurst
substitution icon73'
Gillingham

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
3
4
Shots off target
3
5
Corners
1
3
Passes completed
183
604
Free kicks
8
3
Offsides
1
2

