      Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

      0 0

      Palace0
      Sheffield United0
      Sun 03 May 12:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipSelhurst Park

      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      46
      27
      9
      10
      80
      52
      +28
      90
      2
      Birmingham City
      46
      23
      14
      9
      54
      37
      +17
      83
      3
      Sheffield United
      46
      22
      14
      10
      64
      39
      +25
      80
      4
      Reading
      46
      21
      14
      11
      72
      40
      +32
      77
      5
      Burnley
      46
      21
      13
      12
      72
      60
      +12
      76
      6
      Preston North End
      46
      21
      11
      14
      66
      54
      +12
      74
      7
      Cardiff City
      46
      19
      17
      10
      65
      53
      +12
      74
      8
      Swansea City
      46
      16
      20
      10
      63
      50
      +13
      68
      9
      Ipswich Town
      46
      17
      15
      14
      62
      53
      +9
      66
      10
      Bristol City
      46
      15
      16
      15
      54
      54
      0
      61
      11
      Queens Park Rangers
      46
      15
      16
      15
      42
      44
      -2
      61
      12
      Sheffield Wednesday
      46
      16
      13
      17
      51
      58
      -7
      61
      13
      Watford
      46
      16
      10
      20
      68
      72
      -4
      58
      14
      Doncaster Rovers
      46
      17
      7
      22
      42
      53
      -11
      58
      15
      Crystal Palace
      46
      15
      12
      19
      52
      55
      -3
      56
      16
      Blackpool
      46
      13
      17
      16
      47
      58
      -11
      56
      17
      Coventry City
      46
      13
      15
      18
      47
      58
      -11
      54
      18
      Derby County
      46
      14
      12
      20
      55
      67
      -12
      54
      19
      Nottingham Forest
      46
      13
      14
      19
      50
      65
      -15
      53
      20
      Barnsley
      46
      13
      13
      20
      45
      58
      -13
      52
      21
      Plymouth Argyle
      46
      13
      12
      21
      44
      57
      -13
      51
      22
      Norwich City
      46
      12
      10
      24
      57
      70
      -13
      46
      23
      Southampton
      46
      10
      15
      21
      46
      69
      -23
      45
      24
      Charlton Athletic
      46
      8
      15
      23
      52
      74
      -22
      39

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Sheffield United
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Sheffield United
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
