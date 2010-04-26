Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

Palace 1 West Brom 1
Palace1
Reid17' (OG)
West Brom1
Tamas21'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
NEWNewcastle United
46
30
12
4
90
35
+55
102
2
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
46
26
13
7
89
48
+41
91
3
FORNottingham Forest
46
22
13
11
65
40
+25
79
4
CARCardiff City
46
22
10
14
73
54
+19
76
5
LEILeicester City
46
21
13
12
61
45
+16
76
6
BLABlackpool
46
19
13
14
74
58
+16
70
7
SWASwansea City
46
17
18
11
40
37
+3
69
8
SHUSheffield United
46
17
14
15
62
55
+7
65
9
REAReading
46
17
12
17
68
63
+5
63
10
BCBristol City
46
15
18
13
56
65
-9
63
11
MIDMiddlesbrough
46
16
14
16
58
50
+8
62
12
DONDoncaster Rovers
46
15
15
16
59
58
+1
60
13
QPRQueens Park Rangers
46
14
15
17
58
65
-7
57
14
DERDerby County
46
15
11
20
53
63
-10
56
15
IPSIpswich Town
46
12
20
14
50
61
-11
56
16
WATWatford
46
14
12
20
61
68
-7
54
17
PNEPreston North End
46
13
15
18
58
73
-15
54
18
BARBarnsley
46
14
12
20
53
69
-16
54
19
COVCoventry City
46
13
15
18
47
64
-17
54
20
SCUScunthorpe United
46
14
10
22
62
84
-22
52
21
CRYCrystal Palace
46
14
17
15
50
53
-3
49
22
SH WSheffield Wednesday
46
11
14
21
49
69
-20
47
23
PLYPlymouth Argyle
46
11
8
27
43
68
-25
41
24
PETPeterborough United
46
8
10
28
46
80
-34
34
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Darren Ambrose (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alassane N'Diaye.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Giles Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Mulumbu.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt following a fast break.
90'+3'
free kick won
Alassane N'Diaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Stern John (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Ambrose with a cross.
90'+2'
free kick won
Paddy McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giles Barnes with a cross.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Reid.
90'
Substitution
Matt Lawrence(17)off
Alassane
N'Diaye(33)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Giles Barnes.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Giles Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
88'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Shaun Derry.
87'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Danny Butterfield.
86'
Yellow Card
Hill(3)
Clint Hill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Giles Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Substitution
Graham
Dorrans(17)off
James
Morrison(27)on
84'
Yellow Card
Dorrans(17)
Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for violent conduct.
83'
Red Card
Danns(8)
Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
83'
free kick won
Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
free kick won
Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marek Cech (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Méité (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Méité.
79'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Shaun Derry.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Steven Reid (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross following a set piece situation.
78'
Substitution
Jonas
Olsson(3)off
Abdoulaye Méité(23)on
77'
free kick won
Danny Butterfield (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Johannes
Ertl(22)off
Stern
John(9)on
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Darren Ambrose with a cross following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Carson.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alan Lee (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Butterfield.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.
75'
Yellow Card
Olsson(3)
Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Alan Lee (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Yellow Card
Bednar(9)
Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Clint Hill.
71'
free kick won
Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Robert
Koren(7)off
Giles
Barnes(12)on
70'
free kick won
Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Sean
Scannell(14)off
Alan
Lee(19)on
67'
free kick won
Danny Butterfield (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
65'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
63'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Shaun Derry.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Paddy McCarthy (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Ambrose with a cross following a set piece situation.
63'
free kick won
Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Scannell (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonas Olsson.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Darren Ambrose (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Scannell.
56'
free kick won
Marek Cech (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Sean Scannell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Julian Speroni tries a through ball, but Calvin Andrew is caught offside.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
50'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonas Olsson tries a through ball, but Roman Bednár is caught offside.
50'
free kick won
Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Simon Cox tries a through ball, but Roman Bednár is caught offside.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
48'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Matt Lawrence.
46'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonas Olsson tries a through ball, but Simon Cox is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
45'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Koren.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
44'
free kick won
Johannes Ertl (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a headed pass.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Johannes Ertl (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Butterfield.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Butterfield (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Bednár with a through ball.
38'
free kick won
Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
36'
post
Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Ambrose.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Johannes Ertl (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
30'
free kick won
Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youssouf Mulumbu.
28'
free kick won
Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
West Bromwich Albion Goal
Goal!
Gabriel
Tamas(26)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a set piece situation.
21'
free kick won
Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
free kick won
Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
Yellow Card
Reid(44)
Steven Reid (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
18'
free kick won
Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17'
West Bromwich Albion Own Goal
Goal!
Steven
Reid(44)
Own Goal by Steven Reid, West Bromwich Albion. Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
16'
free kick won
Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'
free kick won
Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Darren Ambrose (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
Yellow Card
Cox(31)
Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
2'
free kick won
Sean Scannell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
5
Paddy McCarthy
DF
17
Matt Lawrence
DF
90'
Starting lineup
19
Scott Carson
GK
3
Jonas Olsson
DF
75'
78'
26
Gabriel Tamas
DF
21'
4
Marek Cech
DF
7
Robert Koren
MF
71'
21
Youssouf Mulumbu
MF
11
Chris Brunt
MF
44
Steven Reid
MF
17'
18'
17
Graham Dorrans
MF
84'
85'
31
Simon Cox
S
13'
9
Roman Bednar
S
73'
Substitutes
1
Dean Kiely
2
Joe Mattock
12
Giles Barnes
71'
15
Chris Wood
23
Abdoulaye Méité
78'
27
James Morrison
85'
41
Sam Mantom
Team stats
Possession
40%
61%
Total shots
12
29
Shots on target
4
13
Corners
3
10
Passes completed
160
306
Free kicks
17
10
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
