      Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

      Palace 1 West Brom 1

      Palace1
      Reid17' (OG)
      West Brom1
      Tamas21'
      Mon 26 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      NEWNewcastle United
      46
      30
      12
      4
      90
      35
      +55
      102
      2
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      46
      26
      13
      7
      89
      48
      +41
      91
      3
      FORNottingham Forest
      46
      22
      13
      11
      65
      40
      +25
      79
      4
      CARCardiff City
      46
      22
      10
      14
      73
      54
      +19
      76
      5
      LEILeicester City
      46
      21
      13
      12
      61
      45
      +16
      76
      6
      BLABlackpool
      46
      19
      13
      14
      74
      58
      +16
      70
      7
      SWASwansea City
      46
      17
      18
      11
      40
      37
      +3
      69
      8
      SHUSheffield United
      46
      17
      14
      15
      62
      55
      +7
      65
      9
      REAReading
      46
      17
      12
      17
      68
      63
      +5
      63
      10
      BCBristol City
      46
      15
      18
      13
      56
      65
      -9
      63
      11
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      46
      16
      14
      16
      58
      50
      +8
      62
      12
      DONDoncaster Rovers
      46
      15
      15
      16
      59
      58
      +1
      60
      13
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      46
      14
      15
      17
      58
      65
      -7
      57
      14
      DERDerby County
      46
      15
      11
      20
      53
      63
      -10
      56
      15
      IPSIpswich Town
      46
      12
      20
      14
      50
      61
      -11
      56
      16
      WATWatford
      46
      14
      12
      20
      61
      68
      -7
      54
      17
      PNEPreston North End
      46
      13
      15
      18
      58
      73
      -15
      54
      18
      BARBarnsley
      46
      14
      12
      20
      53
      69
      -16
      54
      19
      COVCoventry City
      46
      13
      15
      18
      47
      64
      -17
      54
      20
      SCUScunthorpe United
      46
      14
      10
      22
      62
      84
      -22
      52
      21
      CRYCrystal Palace
      46
      14
      17
      15
      50
      53
      -3
      49
      22
      SH WSheffield Wednesday
      46
      11
      14
      21
      49
      69
      -20
      47
      23
      PLYPlymouth Argyle
      46
      11
      8
      27
      43
      68
      -25
      41
      24
      PETPeterborough United
      46
      8
      10
      28
      46
      80
      -34
      34

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Darren Ambrose (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alassane N'Diaye.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Giles Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Mulumbu.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Alassane N'Diaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stern John (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Ambrose with a cross.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Paddy McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giles Barnes with a cross.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Reid.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Matt Lawrence(17)
      off
      Alassane
      N'Diaye(33)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Giles Barnes.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Giles Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Shaun Derry.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Danny Butterfield.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Hill(3)
      Clint Hill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Giles Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Graham
      Dorrans(17)
      off
      James
      Morrison(27)
      on
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Dorrans(17)
      Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for violent conduct.
      83'

      Red Card

      Danns(8)
      Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      83'

      free kick won

      Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marek Cech (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Méité (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Méité.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Shaun Derry.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Steven Reid (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross following a set piece situation.
      78'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Jonas
      Olsson(3)
      off
      Abdoulaye Méité(23)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Danny Butterfield (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Johannes
      Ertl(22)
      off
      Stern
      John(9)
      on
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Darren Ambrose with a cross following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Carson.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alan Lee (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Butterfield.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Olsson(3)
      Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      74'

      free kick won

      Alan Lee (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Yellow Card

      Bednar(9)
      Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Clint Hill.
      71'

      free kick won

      Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Robert
      Koren(7)
      off
      Giles
      Barnes(12)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Sean
      Scannell(14)
      off
      Alan
      Lee(19)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Danny Butterfield (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Shaun Derry.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paddy McCarthy (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Ambrose with a cross following a set piece situation.
      63'

      free kick won

      Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sean Scannell (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonas Olsson.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Darren Ambrose (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Scannell.
      56'

      free kick won

      Marek Cech (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Sean Scannell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Julian Speroni tries a through ball, but Calvin Andrew is caught offside.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonas Olsson tries a through ball, but Roman Bednár is caught offside.
      50'

      free kick won

      Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Simon Cox tries a through ball, but Roman Bednár is caught offside.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Matt Lawrence.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonas Olsson tries a through ball, but Simon Cox is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
      45'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Koren.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
      44'

      free kick won

      Johannes Ertl (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a headed pass.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Johannes Ertl (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Butterfield.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Butterfield (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Bednár with a through ball.
      38'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
      36'

      post

      Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Bednár.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Ambrose.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Johannes Ertl (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      30'

      free kick won

      Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youssouf Mulumbu.
      28'

      free kick won

      Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      West Bromwich Albion Goal

      West Bromwich Albion
      Goal!
      West Bromwich Albion
      Gabriel
      Tamas(26)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      21'

      free kick won

      Robert Koren (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      free kick won

      Roman Bednár (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      Yellow Card

      Reid(44)
      Steven Reid (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      18'

      free kick won

      Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      West Bromwich Albion Own Goal

      West Bromwich Albion
      Goal!
      West Bromwich Albion
      Steven
      Reid(44)
      Own Goal by Steven Reid, West Bromwich Albion. Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
      16'

      free kick won

      Calvin Andrew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      16'

      free kick won

      Matt Lawrence (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Darren Ambrose (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      Yellow Card

      Cox(31)
      Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      2'

      free kick won

      Sean Scannell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      20
      Danny Butterfield
      DF
      3
      Clint Hill
      DF
      86'
      5
      Paddy McCarthy
      DF
      22
      Johannes Ertl
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      17
      Matt Lawrence
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      7
      Darren Ambrose
      MF
      4
      Shaun Derry
      MF
      8
      Neil Danns
      MF
      83'
      14
      Sean Scannell
      S
      substitution icon68'
      18
      Calvin Andrew
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathaniel Clyne
      9
      Stern John
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Nick Carle
      19
      Alan Lee
      substitution icon68'
      24
      Claude Davis
      33
      Alassane N'Diaye
      substitution icon90'
      35
      Charlie Mann

      Starting lineup

      19
      Scott Carson
      GK
      3
      Jonas Olsson
      DF
      75'
      substitution icon78'
      26
      Gabriel Tamas
      DF
      21'
      4
      Marek Cech
      DF
      7
      Robert Koren
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      21
      Youssouf Mulumbu
      MF
      11
      Chris Brunt
      MF
      44
      Steven Reid
      MF
      17'
      18'
      17
      Graham Dorrans
      MF
      84'
      substitution icon85'
      31
      Simon Cox
      S
      13'
      9
      Roman Bednar
      S
      73'

      Substitutes

      1
      Dean Kiely
      2
      Joe Mattock
      12
      Giles Barnes
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Chris Wood
      23
      Abdoulaye Méité
      substitution icon78'
      27
      James Morrison
      substitution icon85'
      41
      Sam Mantom
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Bromwich Albion
      Possession
      40%
      61%
      Total shots
      12
      29
      Shots on target
      4
      13
      Corners
      3
      10
      Passes completed
      160
      306
      Free kicks
      17
      10
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2026
      Shaun Derry
      Shaun Derry
      Duels won
      12
      Calvin Andrew
      Calvin Andrew
      Crosses
      10
      Darren Ambrose
      Darren Ambrose
      Touches
      68
      Danny Butterfield
      Danny Butterfield
      Tackles
      4
      Danny Butterfield
      Danny Butterfield

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      20
      Danny Butterfield
      DF
      3
      Clint Hill
      DF
      86'
      5
      Paddy McCarthy
      DF
      22
      Johannes Ertl
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      17
      Matt Lawrence
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      7
      Darren Ambrose
      MF
      4
      Shaun Derry
      MF
      8
      Neil Danns
      MF
      83'
      14
      Sean Scannell
      S
      substitution icon68'
      18
      Calvin Andrew
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathaniel Clyne
      9
      Stern John
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Nick Carle
      19
      Alan Lee
      substitution icon68'
      24
      Claude Davis
      33
      Alassane N'Diaye
      substitution icon90'
      35
      Charlie Mann

      Starting lineup

      19
      Scott Carson
      GK
      3
      Jonas Olsson
      DF
      75'
      substitution icon78'
      26
      Gabriel Tamas
      DF
      21'
      4
      Marek Cech
      DF
      7
      Robert Koren
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      21
      Youssouf Mulumbu
      MF
      11
      Chris Brunt
      MF
      44
      Steven Reid
      MF
      17'
      18'
      17
      Graham Dorrans
      MF
      84'
      substitution icon85'
      31
      Simon Cox
      S
      13'
      9
      Roman Bednar
      S
      73'

      Substitutes

      1
      Dean Kiely
      2
      Joe Mattock
      12
      Giles Barnes
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Chris Wood
      23
      Abdoulaye Méité
      substitution icon78'
      27
      James Morrison
      substitution icon85'
      41
      Sam Mantom
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Bromwich Albion
      Possession
      40%
      61%
      Total shots
      12
      29
      Shots on target
      4
      13
      Corners
      3
      10
      Passes completed
      160
      306
      Free kicks
      17
      10
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2026
      Shaun Derry
      Shaun Derry
      Duels won
      12
      Calvin Andrew
      Calvin Andrew
      Crosses
      10
      Darren Ambrose
      Darren Ambrose
      Touches
      68
      Danny Butterfield
      Danny Butterfield
      Tackles
      4
      Danny Butterfield
      Danny Butterfield

