      Peterborough United vs Crystal Palace

      Peterborough 1 Palace 1

      Peterborough1
      Palace1
      Mon 31 Aug 16:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipWeston Homes Stadium

      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      NEWNewcastle United
      46
      30
      12
      4
      90
      35
      +55
      102
      2
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      46
      26
      13
      7
      89
      48
      +41
      91
      3
      FORNottingham Forest
      46
      22
      13
      11
      65
      40
      +25
      79
      4
      CARCardiff City
      46
      22
      10
      14
      73
      54
      +19
      76
      5
      LEILeicester City
      46
      21
      13
      12
      61
      45
      +16
      76
      6
      BLABlackpool
      46
      19
      13
      14
      74
      58
      +16
      70
      7
      SWASwansea City
      46
      17
      18
      11
      40
      37
      +3
      69
      8
      SHUSheffield United
      46
      17
      14
      15
      62
      55
      +7
      65
      9
      REAReading
      46
      17
      12
      17
      68
      63
      +5
      63
      10
      BCBristol City
      46
      15
      18
      13
      56
      65
      -9
      63
      11
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      46
      16
      14
      16
      58
      50
      +8
      62
      12
      DONDoncaster Rovers
      46
      15
      15
      16
      59
      58
      +1
      60
      13
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      46
      14
      15
      17
      58
      65
      -7
      57
      14
      DERDerby County
      46
      15
      11
      20
      53
      63
      -10
      56
      15
      IPSIpswich Town
      46
      12
      20
      14
      50
      61
      -11
      56
      16
      WATWatford
      46
      14
      12
      20
      61
      68
      -7
      54
      17
      PNEPreston North End
      46
      13
      15
      18
      58
      73
      -15
      54
      18
      BARBarnsley
      46
      14
      12
      20
      53
      69
      -16
      54
      19
      COVCoventry City
      46
      13
      15
      18
      47
      64
      -17
      54
      20
      SCUScunthorpe United
      46
      14
      10
      22
      62
      84
      -22
      52
      21
      CRYCrystal Palace
      46
      14
      17
      15
      50
      53
      -3
      49
      22
      SH WSheffield Wednesday
      46
      11
      14
      21
      49
      69
      -20
      47
      23
      PLYPlymouth Argyle
      46
      11
      8
      27
      43
      68
      -25
      41
      24
      PETPeterborough United
      46
      8
      10
      28
      46
      80
      -34
      34

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Peterborough United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      NEW
      1-0
      LEI

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Peterborough United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      NEW
      1-0
      LEI
      Match Blog