Sheff Wed 2 Palace 2
Sheff Wed2
Palace2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
NEWNewcastle United
46
30
12
4
90
35
+55
102
2
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
46
26
13
7
89
48
+41
91
3
FORNottingham Forest
46
22
13
11
65
40
+25
79
4
CARCardiff City
46
22
10
14
73
54
+19
76
5
LEILeicester City
46
21
13
12
61
45
+16
76
6
BLABlackpool
46
19
13
14
74
58
+16
70
7
SWASwansea City
46
17
18
11
40
37
+3
69
8
SHUSheffield United
46
17
14
15
62
55
+7
65
9
REAReading
46
17
12
17
68
63
+5
63
10
BCBristol City
46
15
18
13
56
65
-9
63
11
MIDMiddlesbrough
46
16
14
16
58
50
+8
62
12
DONDoncaster Rovers
46
15
15
16
59
58
+1
60
13
QPRQueens Park Rangers
46
14
15
17
58
65
-7
57
14
DERDerby County
46
15
11
20
53
63
-10
56
15
IPSIpswich Town
46
12
20
14
50
61
-11
56
16
WATWatford
46
14
12
20
61
68
-7
54
17
PNEPreston North End
46
13
15
18
58
73
-15
54
18
BARBarnsley
46
14
12
20
53
69
-16
54
19
COVCoventry City
46
13
15
18
47
64
-17
54
20
SCUScunthorpe United
46
14
10
22
62
84
-22
52
21
CRYCrystal Palace
46
14
17
15
50
53
-3
49
22
SH WSheffield Wednesday
46
11
14
21
49
69
-20
47
23
PLYPlymouth Argyle
46
11
8
27
43
68
-25
41
24
PETPeterborough United
46
8
10
28
46
80
-34
34
