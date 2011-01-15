Skip navigation
      Swansea City vs Crystal Palace

      3 0

      Swansea City3
      Palace0
      Sat 15 Jan 12:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipLiberty Stadium

      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      Queens Park Rangers
      46
      24
      16
      6
      71
      32
      +39
      88
      2
      Norwich City
      46
      23
      15
      8
      83
      58
      +25
      84
      3
      Swansea City
      46
      24
      8
      14
      69
      42
      +27
      80
      4
      Cardiff City
      46
      23
      11
      12
      76
      54
      +22
      80
      5
      Reading
      46
      20
      17
      9
      77
      51
      +26
      77
      6
      Nottingham Forest
      46
      20
      15
      11
      69
      50
      +19
      75
      7
      Leeds United
      46
      19
      15
      12
      81
      70
      +11
      72
      8
      Burnley
      46
      18
      14
      14
      65
      61
      +4
      68
      9
      Millwall
      46
      18
      13
      15
      62
      48
      +14
      67
      10
      Leicester City
      46
      19
      10
      17
      76
      71
      +5
      67
      11
      Hull City
      46
      16
      17
      13
      52
      51
      +1
      65
      12
      Middlesbrough
      46
      17
      11
      18
      68
      68
      0
      62
      13
      Ipswich Town
      46
      18
      8
      20
      62
      68
      -6
      62
      14
      Watford
      46
      16
      13
      17
      77
      71
      +6
      61
      15
      Bristol City
      46
      17
      9
      20
      62
      65
      -3
      60
      16
      Portsmouth
      46
      15
      13
      18
      53
      60
      -7
      58
      17
      Barnsley
      46
      14
      14
      18
      55
      66
      -11
      56
      18
      Coventry City
      46
      14
      13
      19
      54
      58
      -4
      55
      19
      Derby County
      46
      13
      10
      23
      58
      71
      -13
      49
      20
      Crystal Palace
      46
      12
      12
      22
      44
      69
      -25
      48
      21
      Doncaster Rovers
      46
      11
      15
      20
      55
      81
      -26
      48
      22
      Preston North End
      46
      10
      12
      24
      54
      79
      -25
      42
      23
      Sheffield United
      46
      11
      9
      26
      44
      79
      -35
      42
      24
      Scunthorpe United
      46
      12
      6
      28
      43
      87
      -44
      42

      Match Blog

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

