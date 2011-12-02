Crystal Palace vs Derby County

1 1
Palace1
Derby County1
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Reading
46
27
8
11
69
41
+28
89
2
Southampton
46
26
10
10
85
46
+39
88
3
West Ham United
46
24
14
8
81
48
+33
86
4
Birmingham City
46
20
16
10
78
51
+27
76
5
Blackpool
46
20
15
11
79
59
+20
75
6
Cardiff City
46
19
18
9
66
53
+13
75
7
Middlesbrough
46
18
16
12
52
51
+1
70
8
Hull City
46
19
11
16
47
44
+3
68
9
Leicester City
46
18
12
16
66
55
+11
66
10
Brighton and Hove Albion
46
17
15
14
52
52
0
66
11
Watford
46
16
16
14
56
64
-8
64
12
Derby County
46
18
10
18
50
58
-8
64
13
Burnley
46
17
11
18
61
58
+3
62
14
Leeds United
46
17
10
19
65
68
-3
61
15
Ipswich Town
46
17
10
19
69
77
-8
61
16
Millwall
46
15
12
19
55
57
-2
57
17
Crystal Palace
46
13
17
16
46
51
-5
56
18
Peterborough United
46
13
11
22
67
77
-10
50
19
Nottingham Forest
46
14
8
24
48
63
-15
50
20
Bristol City
46
12
13
21
44
68
-24
49
21
Barnsley
46
13
9
24
49
74
-25
48
22
Portsmouth
46
13
11
22
50
59
-9
40
23
Coventry City
46
9
13
24
41
65
-24
40
24
Doncaster Rovers
46
8
12
26
43
80
-37
36
