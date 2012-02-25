Skip navigation
      West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

      0 0

      West Ham United0
      Palace0
      Sat 25 Feb 12:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipBoleyn Ground

      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      Reading
      46
      27
      8
      11
      69
      41
      +28
      89
      2
      Southampton
      46
      26
      10
      10
      85
      46
      +39
      88
      3
      West Ham United
      46
      24
      14
      8
      81
      48
      +33
      86
      4
      Birmingham City
      46
      20
      16
      10
      78
      51
      +27
      76
      5
      Blackpool
      46
      20
      15
      11
      79
      59
      +20
      75
      6
      Cardiff City
      46
      19
      18
      9
      66
      53
      +13
      75
      7
      Middlesbrough
      46
      18
      16
      12
      52
      51
      +1
      70
      8
      Hull City
      46
      19
      11
      16
      47
      44
      +3
      68
      9
      Leicester City
      46
      18
      12
      16
      66
      55
      +11
      66
      10
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      46
      17
      15
      14
      52
      52
      0
      66
      11
      Watford
      46
      16
      16
      14
      56
      64
      -8
      64
      12
      Derby County
      46
      18
      10
      18
      50
      58
      -8
      64
      13
      Burnley
      46
      17
      11
      18
      61
      58
      +3
      62
      14
      Leeds United
      46
      17
      10
      19
      65
      68
      -3
      61
      15
      Ipswich Town
      46
      17
      10
      19
      69
      77
      -8
      61
      16
      Millwall
      46
      15
      12
      19
      55
      57
      -2
      57
      17
      Crystal Palace
      46
      13
      17
      16
      46
      51
      -5
      56
      18
      Peterborough United
      46
      13
      11
      22
      67
      77
      -10
      50
      19
      Nottingham Forest
      46
      14
      8
      24
      48
      63
      -15
      50
      20
      Bristol City
      46
      12
      13
      21
      44
      68
      -24
      49
      21
      Barnsley
      46
      13
      9
      24
      49
      74
      -25
      48
      22
      Portsmouth
      46
      13
      11
      22
      50
      59
      -9
      40
      23
      Coventry City
      46
      9
      13
      24
      41
      65
      -24
      40
      24
      Doncaster Rovers
      46
      8
      12
      26
      43
      80
      -37
      36

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      West Ham United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0

