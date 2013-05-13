Skip navigation
      Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

      0 2

      Brighton and Hove Albion0
      Palace2
      Mon 13 May 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipAmex Stadium

      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      Cardiff City
      46
      25
      12
      9
      72
      45
      +27
      87
      2
      Hull City
      46
      24
      7
      15
      61
      52
      +9
      79
      3
      Watford
      46
      23
      8
      15
      85
      58
      +27
      77
      4
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      46
      19
      18
      9
      69
      43
      +26
      75
      5
      Crystal Palace
      46
      19
      15
      12
      73
      62
      +11
      72
      6
      Leicester City
      46
      19
      11
      16
      71
      48
      +23
      68
      7
      Bolton Wanderers
      46
      18
      14
      14
      69
      61
      +8
      68
      8
      Nottingham Forest
      46
      17
      16
      13
      63
      59
      +4
      67
      9
      Charlton Athletic
      46
      17
      14
      15
      65
      59
      +6
      65
      10
      Derby County
      46
      16
      13
      17
      65
      62
      +3
      61
      11
      Burnley
      46
      16
      13
      17
      62
      60
      +2
      61
      12
      Birmingham City
      46
      15
      16
      15
      63
      69
      -6
      61
      13
      Leeds United
      46
      17
      10
      19
      57
      66
      -9
      61
      14
      Ipswich Town
      46
      16
      12
      18
      48
      61
      -13
      60
      15
      Blackpool
      46
      14
      17
      15
      62
      63
      -1
      59
      16
      Middlesbrough
      46
      18
      5
      23
      61
      70
      -9
      59
      17
      Blackburn Rovers
      46
      14
      16
      16
      55
      62
      -7
      58
      18
      Sheffield Wednesday
      46
      16
      10
      20
      53
      61
      -8
      58
      19
      Huddersfield Town
      46
      15
      13
      18
      53
      73
      -20
      58
      20
      Millwall
      46
      15
      11
      20
      51
      62
      -11
      56
      21
      Barnsley
      46
      14
      13
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      55
      22
      Peterborough United
      46
      15
      9
      22
      66
      75
      -9
      54
      23
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      46
      14
      9
      23
      55
      69
      -14
      51
      24
      Bristol City
      46
      11
      8
      27
      59
      84
      -25
      41

      Match Blog

      Brighton and Hove Albion

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Brighton and Hove Albion

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0

