Crystal Palace vs Birmingham City

0 4
Palace0
Birmingham City4
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Cardiff City
46
25
12
9
72
45
+27
87
2
Hull City
46
24
7
15
61
52
+9
79
3
Watford
46
23
8
15
85
58
+27
77
4
Brighton and Hove Albion
46
19
18
9
69
43
+26
75
5
Crystal Palace
46
19
15
12
73
62
+11
72
6
Leicester City
46
19
11
16
71
48
+23
68
7
Bolton Wanderers
46
18
14
14
69
61
+8
68
8
Nottingham Forest
46
17
16
13
63
59
+4
67
9
Charlton Athletic
46
17
14
15
65
59
+6
65
10
Derby County
46
16
13
17
65
62
+3
61
11
Burnley
46
16
13
17
62
60
+2
61
12
Birmingham City
46
15
16
15
63
69
-6
61
13
Leeds United
46
17
10
19
57
66
-9
61
14
Ipswich Town
46
16
12
18
48
61
-13
60
15
Blackpool
46
14
17
15
62
63
-1
59
16
Middlesbrough
46
18
5
23
61
70
-9
59
17
Blackburn Rovers
46
14
16
16
55
62
-7
58
18
Sheffield Wednesday
46
16
10
20
53
61
-8
58
19
Huddersfield Town
46
15
13
18
53
73
-20
58
20
Millwall
46
15
11
20
51
62
-11
56
21
Barnsley
46
14
13
19
56
70
-14
55
22
Peterborough United
46
15
9
22
66
75
-9
54
23
Wolverhampton Wanderers
46
14
9
23
55
69
-14
51
24
Bristol City
46
11
8
27
59
84
-25
41
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
0-1
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
0-1
