      Bristol City vs Crystal Palace

      Bristol C 2 1

      Bristol C2
      Palace1
      Tue 13 May 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Football League - ChampionshipAshton Gate

      Football League - Championship
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      West Bromwich Albion
      46
      23
      12
      11
      88
      55
      +33
      81
      2
      Stoke City
      46
      21
      16
      9
      69
      55
      +14
      79
      3
      Hull City
      46
      21
      12
      13
      65
      47
      +18
      75
      4
      Bristol City
      46
      20
      14
      12
      54
      53
      +1
      74
      5
      Crystal Palace
      46
      18
      17
      11
      58
      42
      +16
      71
      6
      Watford
      46
      18
      16
      12
      62
      56
      +6
      70
      7
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      46
      18
      16
      12
      53
      48
      +5
      70
      8
      Ipswich Town
      46
      18
      15
      13
      65
      56
      +9
      69
      9
      Sheffield United
      46
      17
      15
      14
      56
      51
      +5
      66
      10
      Plymouth Argyle
      46
      17
      13
      16
      60
      50
      +10
      64
      11
      Charlton Athletic
      46
      17
      13
      16
      63
      58
      +5
      64
      12
      Cardiff City
      46
      16
      16
      14
      59
      55
      +4
      64
      13
      Burnley
      46
      16
      14
      16
      60
      67
      -7
      62
      14
      Queens Park Rangers
      46
      14
      16
      16
      60
      66
      -6
      58
      15
      Preston North End
      46
      15
      11
      20
      50
      56
      -6
      56
      16
      Sheffield Wednesday
      46
      14
      13
      19
      54
      55
      -1
      55
      17
      Norwich City
      46
      15
      10
      21
      49
      59
      -10
      55
      18
      Barnsley
      46
      14
      13
      19
      52
      65
      -13
      55
      19
      Blackpool
      46
      12
      18
      16
      59
      64
      -5
      54
      20
      Southampton
      46
      13
      15
      18
      56
      72
      -16
      54
      21
      Coventry City
      46
      14
      11
      21
      52
      64
      -12
      53
      22
      Leicester City
      46
      12
      16
      18
      42
      45
      -3
      52
      23
      Scunthorpe United
      46
      11
      13
      22
      46
      69
      -23
      46
      24
      Colchester United
      46
      7
      17
      22
      62
      86
      -24
      38

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Bristol City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0

